Dick and Angel Strawbridge keep up Chateau tradition as they give home a festive makeover

Escape to the Chateau's Angel and Dick Strawbridge celebrated Halloween in style as they transformed their French home into a haunted house. Sharing updates on social media, the TV stars explained that they had thrown their traditional spooky bash for their children, Arthur, 12, and Dorothy, 11. Snapping pictures of the extravagant decorations, the couple hailed the evening a "huge success" and delighted their followers with snippets from the party. The famous family posed in their costumes in various locations around the chateau and smiled as they enjoyed time with friends.

Alongside the gallery of photos, Dick, 66, and his 47-year-old wife Angel, penned a caption explaining their evening to fans and followers. It read: "Halloween à la Chateau was a huge success! With Arthur and Dorothy both in senior school (or college, as it’s called here in France), there were lots of new faces this year — but our Chateau’s Halloween traditions remain firmly in place!"

The message was peppered with pumpkin emojis and continued saying: "From the Spooky Hunt (with our wonderful Chateau Helpers lurking in the shadows to add to the fright!) to the classic toilet paper mummy competition and apple bobbing, it was a night full of laughter and shrieks in equal measure. Today will be mostly spent de-cobwebbing... and Dorothy has already started humming Christmas tunes… it seems the seasons are changing once again at the Château! Have a Super Sunday!"

Dressed to impress, Angel wore a long velvet black dress with a plunging neckline for the party at her home in Martigné-sur-Mayenne. The dress featured long sleeves and silver cobweb designs scattered across the material. Finishing off her Halloween costume, she fascened a pair of purple iridescent horns to the top of her head and styled her red bob into tight curls. Angel coloured her lips in red and added a pair of silver ballet pumps to complete the look.

Her husband, Dick, kept it simple in a brown waistcoat which he wore over the top of a white shirt and some navy trousers. Choosing Frankenstein as his costume, he had on a head piece that featured the monster's signature bolts and dark hair. Arthur dressed as a monk complete with a long chain and cross and a wizard's hat while Dorothy posed for pictures in a witch's hat and all black ensemble.

Followers and fans rushed to the comment section to praise the family for their efforts with one saying: "The Strawbridge family knows how to do the holidays right! So creative and festive!". Another said: "So fun. I wish I was invited", while a third mentioned: "Love the strawbridge traditions".