Dick and Angel Strawbridge unveil unseen corner of enormous garden at Chateau

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are fortunate to live in the gorgeous Château de la Motte Husson in Pays de la Loire, France, where they have spent years renovating and turning into their dream abode.

But the garden at their "forever home" is equally impressive so it's unsurprising that the family enjoy spending lots of time outside when the weather complies.

One corner of their garden has the most adorable pergola which caught our eye in a photo shared on their Instagram.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge

The Strawbridges' cosy corner of Chateau garden

The snap shows Dick, 65, sitting with his two youngest children, Arthur, 12, and Dorothy ten, whom he shares with his wife Angel, as they sit in front of a fire pit outside.

© Instagram Dick Strawbridge with his two children in their garden at home

A few yards behind them, we can see the barn in the background and an outdoor seating area covered by a huge pergola – which is no doubt the ideal place for al fresco dining on balmy summer evenings.

The pergola also has fairy lights hanging from above offering extra light after the sun sets, and underneath can be seen a large circular table with some seating around it.

Another photo in the same post shows another garden patio with comfy chairs and a huge square table in the centre of a tiled floor, perfect for family gatherings.

The Strawbrigdes often share photos of their house and garden, however, they'll likely be a little quiet on their social channels for the next few weeks as they have recently flown back to the UK to embark on their mammoth 'Forever Home' tour.

© Instagram The family spend lots of time in the garden at the enormous Chateau

Celebrating the launch of their new shows, they shared a family selfie along with their team members on Instagram and wrote: "It's happening!!! Our incredible tour team has arrived at the Chateau!

"One tour manager…1 tech! 1 empty van and a lot of excitement!" they wrote in the caption: "It's nearly showtime! See you very soon!"

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's thoughts on the future of the Chateau

As for the ongoing work on their house and garden, the couple, who wed in 2015, spoke to HELLO! last year in an exclusive interview about what's in store.

As they admit themselves, they don't ever seem to halt improving upon their renovations and designs. "The large barns, after four years of trying, have now got electricity.

The Strawbridges with their two children, Arthur and Dorothy

"We've got a project plan for that next year and it's the largest space we have at the Chateau," explained Dick.

"We would like to get a swimming pool in there at some point, we've had a €299 paddling pool for many years!" joked Angel, before Dick added finally: "But the garden is going from strength to strength. Plus, we've got more stuff to do up in the attic, too."