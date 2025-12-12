Sarah Ferguson flies under the radar at Athena's christening at first family gathering since royal scandal

Sarah Ferguson has arrived at her granddaughter Athena's christening, which is taking place at St James' Palace in London.

The special family milestone, in honour of Princess Beatrice's youngest daughter, comes after Sarah's ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was stripped of his royal titles following his links to Jefferey Epstein.

On Friday, Sarah was seen arriving at St James' Palace in the back of a car separately from her ex-husband, who is also in attendance, but arrived after the former Duchess.

© O'Malley/WPA Pool/Shutterstock Sarah and Andrew attended the christening separately

Andrew arrived by himself in a Range Rover at a side entrance to the palace grounds at around 10.45 am. He had been expected to attend the christening of Princess Beatrice’s daughter in the palace’s Chapel Royal.

Their arrival marks the first royal event Sarah and Andrew have attended since his titles were removed. The last time they were seen in public was on September 16, when they attended the Duchess of Kent’s funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

© PA Images via Getty Images James Blunt attends the christening of Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi at St James's Palace

Other guests in attendance are Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and singer James Blunt, who were also pictured among the guests. Jack, 39, drove the couple through the gates at St James's Palace.

While it hasn't been revealed who else will be in attendance, one person expected is Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark, who has reportedly been appointed as Athena's godmother.

© Getty Images It has been reported that Princess Nina is Athena's godmother

Nina is a close friend of both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, not just from frequenting the same social circles, but due to the Greek royal family having longstanding ties with the British monarchy, with the two royal families previously holidaying together in Mallorca back in 1990. Prince Philippos, Princess Nina's husband, was also Princess Diana's godson.

Princess Beatrice's blended family

As well as Athena, Beatrice and Edo are proud parents to their eldest daughter, Sienna, four. Edo is also the proud dad of his nine-year-old son Wolfie, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée, Dara Huang.

© Instagram Princess Beatrice with her daughter Sienna

The blended family couldn't be more supportive of each other, with Dara previously opening up to Harper's Bazaar UK, about co-parenting with Princess Beatrice.

She told the publication: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier'."

© UK Press via Getty Images Wolfie with Beatrice and Edoardo on Christmas Day 2024

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn’t have to be so easy," she added.