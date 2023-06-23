David Beckham battles through sweaty workout in private sanctuary garden with wife Victoria

David Beckham may have retired from football ten years ago, but the England icon is still super fit, and he has showcased his fitness prowess with a high-intensity workout at home.

On Friday, the father-of-four shared a video of himself in the garden of his London home, working hard with battle ropes, wearing a weighted vest.

There was also a medicine ball located next to the star on the patio, which is perhaps part of his next exercise.

Both David and his wife Victoria take their exercise routines very seriously, and Posh Spice likes to restrict her diet too, choosing to predominantly eat fish and grilled vegetables.

The clip gave his Instagram followers a rare chance to see inside the idyllic garden of their Holland Park property, which they share with three of their children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The outdoor space is a botanical haven with plants and flowers all around the perimeter, creating a private haven in the city.

An outdoor table and chairs set was seen tucked away under the shade of the plants, and one of David and Victoria's pet pooches sat on an outdoor chair intensely watching as David made lots of noise with the ropes.

In the past, Victoria has revealed another angle of their patio, this time towards the house, when she set up a paddling pool during a heatwave. She captioned the post, "What to do in London when it's hot? Set up a jazzy paddling pool for the kids!"

Elsewhere, in their other homes, the stars have permanent pools, and they are so impressive.

Their Cotswolds estate has a large outdoor swimming pool with blue tiles inside, while the surrounding area is designed with concrete flooring, large flower beds and a brick wall with a wooden gate.

Plus, their Miami penthouse comes with access to a rooftop pool. Very swanky indeed!

Their £31 million London abode has an array of amazing features inside too, including a home gym, beautiful dining room and separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he moved in with Nicola Peltz. It is possible that Romeo has now moved into the space for some more independence.

Brooklyn and Nicola are currently living in Nicola's former bachelorette pad after they sold their first home together, a $11million Beverly Hills property.

When quizzed about where they will end up living by Cosmopolitan UK, Nicola admitted: "We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us. And now we're saving up money to get our dream house. But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."

