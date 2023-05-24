9 expert tips to fast-track your way to a zen bedroom

It is very important to create the right atmosphere in your bedroom – it should be a peaceful and protected haven of relaxation and rest. We enlisted Laura Burnett, a buyer from bed and furniture brand, Feather and Black to share her nine top tips for mastering that zen den you've been dreaming of…

1. Cut the tech

We rely on technology now more than ever, making it all the more difficult to switch off and relax in the evenings. Resist the urge to stay up late scrolling online by keeping phones and TVs outside of your bedroom.

2. Set the mood with lighting

Lighting makes a huge difference to not only the mood of your room, but also the quality of your rest or sleep. Ensure there is an availability of ambient lighting to improve psychological wellbeing and keep your internal clock on track. Lighting candles can also provide a quiet, calm atmosphere in your room.

3. Carefully choose your colours

There is significant research to support the impact of wall colours on our moods, making your chosen colour scheme incredibly important for creating a zen environment. Blue and green tones are usually recommended for creating a calmer mood; steer clear of anything bold and warmer-toned if you are hoping to achieve a zen space.

4. Add a scent-sational addition

Candles, diffusers and room sprays engage your senses by providing relaxing scents to your space. Lavender, frankincense or cinnamon are all highly recommended for alleviating anxiety and providing calm.

5. Declutter the space

An untidy room = an untidy mind. Having your belongings tidied away in order is one simple step that will set the tone for a chilled-out bedroom. Carve out just five minutes each night to reset your bedroom by putting away clothes, tidying surfaces, and preparing your space for a good night's sleep.

6. Zone your bedroom layout

Carefully curate zones in your bedroom by cleverly arranging furniture and accessories. Create separate spaces for dressing and sleep, and use rugs or furniture to set specific spaces for each activity.

7. Make materials a priority

Natural fibres such as cotton are best for achieving zen in your room. Cotton is kinder to sensitive skin and excellent at letting your skin breathe, allowing for fewer disturbances when you rest. Opt for a higher thread count for enhanced comfort and warmth.

8. Embrace earthy accessories

Create a mood with your aesthetic by embracing earth tones and natural fibers in your space. This can not only elevate your bedroom from an interior perspective but can additionally set a grounding and relaxing environment as earth tones successfully do.

9. Let the outside in

If you have a room with a garden view, be sure to maximise it. Opening your windows and drapes to embrace a leafy, garden landscape will no doubt positively influence a mellow mindset. Alternatively, add leafy greenery to your room with an abundance of plants to boost oxygen levels in your bedroom, proven to help induce an exceptional night's rest.

