How to wash a duvet – your need-to-know expert guide From how often you should clean a duvet to how to wash it at home, we've got the answers to all your laundry questions

We all know that we should be cleaning our bedding weekly, but duvets and quilts can often be forgotten about – or even left if we don't know how to clean them properly.

Recent research by Argos found that 70 percent of millennials don't know how to clean their duvet, and are more likely to get rid of it if it smelt bad than washing it. But you can save cash and reduce your impact on the environment with these simple cleaning hacks to keep your duvet fresh and free from dust mites. Read on for the expert tips you need to know…

Duvets and quilts should be washed regularly

How often should you clean a duvet?

"There is no need to wash your duvet as much as your bedding and sheets. Washing it once a year as a minimum will help in keeping it fresh and clean," says Elliot Gee, Laundry Product Manager at Haier Europe that also runs leading brands Hoover and Candy.

Hygiene expert Luke Rutterford agrees. "Whilst important to maintain hygiene standards and wash bedding regularly, it is important not to over wash. This wastes time, money and can reduce the duvet's lifespan," he says. "But fail to wash it enough, and you'll start to accumulate dead skin cells, body fats and dust mites - which all support microbiological growth."

Can you wash a duvet in the washing machine?

Some duvets can be washed in the washing machine

"It depends. First and foremost, always check the washing instructions on your duvet as some need to be hand washed rather than machine washed. If the duvet can be washed in the washing machine you need to ensure the machine has enough capacity to allow the duvet to freely move around the drum for a proper clean. Our Haier, Hoover and Candy washing machines have a large range of capacities to suit," Elliot says.

How do you wash a large duvet?

"Washing a large duvet in the washing machine requires a large capacity machine. Certain ranges like our H Wash 500 washing machines from Hoover can be purchased with a maximum capacity of 14KG," Elliot recommends. "This allows the duvet more movement within the drum resulting in better and more thorough cleaning."

How should you wash a feather or down duvet or a duvet with synthetic fillings?

"If your duvet can be machine washed and your machine has enough capacity, using a gentle cycle with a normal spin setting will achieve great cleaning results with minimum agitation. After the duvet is washed, always air out and ensure it is completely dry before use," the laundry expert says.

How else can I keep my duvet and bedding clean between washes?

Making your bed as soon as you wake up trap moisture in your sheets

Hygiene expert Luke explains that it can be beneficial to open your curtains to expose your bedding to sunlight. "This can minimise microbiological activity as sun rays contain UV radiation – scientifically proven to kill bacteria," he suggests.

We should also try to break the habit of making the bed immediately after getting up, as it will trap moisture and sweat in your sheets. "Instead, pull back the duvet and let the bed 'breathe'. This will allow moisture to evaporate, preventing the ideal environment for germs to grow," Luke says.

Meanwhile, pets and food should be a no-go in and around your bed. "These are two factors that significantly influence the amount of dirt and bacteria in our beds. Leftover crumbs, grease and spills can lead to bacterial growth and odour. Invest in a bed tray to minimise this – good for the occasional treat," said Luke.

"Likewise, pets can increase the amount of unnecessary dirt and bacteria, in addition to transferring ticks, fleas and even disease. Consider getting an extra blanket or throw to protect your bedding if this is a non-starter!"

