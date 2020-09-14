Jamie Oliver reveals a peek inside his beautiful walled garden at £6million home The celebrity chef enjoyed an al fresco meal at his Essex home

Jamie Oliver, his wife Jools and their children have been taking advantage of the beautiful late summer weather by enjoying al fresco meals together at their Essex home.

The celebrity chef took to social media to share a photo of them tucking into one of the meals from his new Channel 4 show, Keep Cooking: Family Favourites on Monday, and revealed a look at a beautiful area of his garden in the process.

RELATED: Inside Jamie Oliver's £6million Essex home

The group sat at a wooden dining table and benches in a picturesque walled garden, which has a curved brick wall around the edges, with an array of climbing plants, hedges and other plants growing in the background.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver reveals incredible garden feature

Jamie filmed the new series from his family home once lockdown measures were restricted in June, and it has offered glimpses at other incredible areas of the property, including Jamie's greenhouse where he grows his own fresh ingredients for cooking.

Jamie Oliver has a walled garden at his Essex home

In August, the dad-of-five revealed another area of the garden when he celebrated his youngest son River's fourth birthday. The family gathered at a circular wooden dining table surrounded by curved benches on a terrace outside their house, which they covered with a Frozen tablecloth and surrounded with balloons.

MORE: Jamie Oliver reveals never-before-seen part of family home

The seating area has an array of potted plants on either side of the table, while their kitchen is accessible via a set of white barn doors that were left open in the background.

The celebrity chef's home is located on a 70-acre estate

Jamie and his family moved into their beautiful Essex home in summer 2019. Called Spains Hall, the 16th-century mansion is in the village of Finchingfield – dubbed one of the most picturesque places in England. It is located on a 70-acre estate and includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.