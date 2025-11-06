Princess Beatrice's husband unveils epic cinema room with never-ending sofa

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is an interior design guru, heading up the company, Banda Property. We adore seeing the brand's creations online, everything from private jet renovations and stunning study makeovers. The team travels the world over to give high-end clients breathtaking house transformations. The 41-year-old and his team are currently tackling a "woodland house" project in the UK, and on Wednesday, the amazing cinema room inside the country home and the room has the most incredible orange sofa that steals the show.

The post, shared to 246,000 fans, included two shots of the space – revealing the biggest corner sofa we've ever seen! The centre of the room has a large wooden coffee table with a modern design, however, there are retro features throughout, like fringes on the sofa and decadent panelling on the walls. The windows have been dressed with rust-hued material blinds to match the eye-catching sofa. Outside, the property boasts leafy bushes and trees, creating a scenic view.

The caption on the post read: "The Cinema Room at Woodland House.⁠ Painted in deep, moody tones, this room was designed to feel cocooning, a place to unwind, watch films, and spend time with family or friends. The custom Banda sofa in rust mohair velvet adds warmth and character, complemented by soft, ambient lighting that enhances the atmosphere of calm and comfort.⁠"

Fans adored the images and felt compelled to share their praise for the project. "Absolutely in love with this dusty rust color," wrote one follower, and: "Oh I love this!!!" added another. A third penned: "Wow," and we can't help but agree. This cinema space has wow-factor written all over it.

How to get the look

'Cocooning' colours are key here for a cosy feel, think rich reds or moody blues for the walls. Statement sofas are in the spotlight at the moment, so why not be brave and go for a pop of colour? As the team mentioned, lighting plays a big part in the mood of a room. When I quizzed interior designers for their tips on how to make lighting look luxurious, Helen Pett, Brand Ambassador of Arteriors said: "It's all about layering."

She went on to say: "Start with a hero piece - perhaps a chandelier or large-scale pendant - then build in ambient light through floor and table lamps, and finish with accents like wall sconces or directional spotlights. The aim is to create dimension, drama, and intimacy all at once. Dimmer switches are another essential; they allow your lighting to evolve with the rhythm of the day, creating a sense of theatre when the sun goes down. Lighting should be integrated early in the design process, alongside colour palette and furniture selection to make it all work cohesively. It should never be an afterthought."

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's love story

© Instagram Even Prince Harry and Meghan have a home cinema

My HELLO! career has centred around writing about celebrity homes, and a cinema room is one of those sought-after A-list features. As well as it being a luxury addition, it comes as a practical feature as it means high-profile celebrities can enjoy movie nights without having to step inside a public cinema, where they could be recognised.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's private homes

While Edoardo is keen to share glimpses of his work, he tends to keep his personal life rather private. The royal couple have a split living situation, choosing to divide their time between St James's Palace and their converted farmhouse in the Cotswolds. Occasionally, we get to see their palace surroundings in the background of videos shared on social media.

Beatrice revealed a sentimental photo at home

Previously, we've seen Sarah Ferguson's daughter sitting in a neutral-hued room where she revealed a very special photo on the wall. The couple got engaged in Italy in 2019, and it appears to be a photo of an Italian location with its blue skies and hilly landscape covered with buildings.