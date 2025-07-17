Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's 'lived-in' £3m Cotswolds farmhouse creates 'relaxed vibe' for 3 kids

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have settled their growing family in the Cotswolds.

The royal couple, who are parents to three-year-old daughter Sienna and their youngest, Athena, who was born in January, relocated to the popular part of the British countryside in 2021 and reside in a farmhouse said to be worth £3 million.

From what we know about their property, the house suits Beatrice, who is also a stepmother to Edoardo's son, Wolfie, and her little ones perfectly with its sprawling gardens, swimming pool, tennis courts and multiple bedrooms.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mak Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi own a property in London and also in the Cotswolds

And with Edoardo's expertise as a luxury architect and interior designer, the inside of the home, which boasts reception rooms and a generously-sized kitchen, is likely stunningly decorated while also reflecting their family's close bond and togetherness.

Beatrice and Edoardo's 'grounded' and rustic Cotswolds property

Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor and expert on all things interiors, gave her take on the royal couple's design choices at their countryside abode.

© Getty The royal couple live in their £3 million farmhouse with their two children, Sienna and Athena, plus Edoardo's son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship

"We have some clues about Beatrice and Edoardo's home interiors, due to the nature of the building - a converted farmhouse, but also due to Edoardo’s immaculate designs for his company, Banda Property.

"The farmhouse exterior and Cotswolds location would probably have an influence on their chosen style, opting for rustic and pared-back touches. Banda Property is known for honouring the heritage and feel of a building, so I wouldn't expect to see anything too modern inside."

© Stephen Coke/Shutterstock Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

She added: "Open-plan kitchens incorporating dining spaces are incredibly popular now, and we know that Prince William and Princess Kate changed the layout at Anmer Hall to accommodate this. I think a modern couple like Beatrice and Edoardo, who have a young family, would also likely have this kind of set-up."

Meanwhile, Claire Garner, founder and director of Claire Garner Design Studio, shared her thoughts about how farmhouse-style properties, in general, are the perfect blend of stylish and practicality, while also nurturing a family's need for "togetherness".

© Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Shutterstock Edoardo co-parents his son Wolfie, with his ex-fiancee Dara Huang

"The rustic farmhouse interior trend embraces natural textures, vintage or antique pieces and a lived‑in, layered style that feels both grounded and inviting, making it perfect for creating a homely, relaxed vibe. I see this trend working particularly well in kitchens and living spaces.

"These are the rooms where family and friends gather, and the rustic farmhouse style really enhances that sense of warmth and togetherness.

© Instagram Beatrice's home also has a guesthouse for when her family including her mother Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie pay a visit

"A shaker kitchen with aged brass hardware, open shelves displaying handmade pottery or a reclaimed wood dining table would all sit perfectly within this look."

The layout of Beatrice and Edoardo's property remains under wraps, but there are more details about the structure that give us clues about how the couple likes to spend time at home.

It's been reported that the couple have an on-site outhouse, just like their cousins Zara and Mike Tindall.

The extra space, which also has extra bedrooms, is perfect for when relatives like Beatrice's sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank come to visit, or when hosting family gatherings at their famous "party barn" on Christmas, birthdays and other special occasions.