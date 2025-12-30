Blake Lively opens the doors to her family's enchanted New York home — complete with holiday transformation

Blake Lively is raising her young family in New York in the most incredible home, and while the star is notoriously private, over the weekend she gave a rare glimpse inside the property with her fans on social media. Taking to Instagram, the It Ends with Us actress posted a photo from her spacious living room as she marvelled in delight at all things holiday related.

In the snapshot, Blake's living area was kitted out with multiple Christmas trees decorated with lights, while stockings were hung up on a fireplace that had been decorated with foliage. The room itself looked like a scene from a movie set, complete with exposed brick walls and a roaring fire.

© Instagram Blake Lively shared a glimpse inside her family home in New York

The actress wrote on top of the picture. It read: "Nothing better. Family, hot cookies, ice cold milk (yes with ice), a fire, mahjong, a sparkly Britney Spears water bottle, snow outside and a new season of Fixer Upper. My heaven."

© Instagram Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds inside their home in New York

Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds live in a $5.7M mansion in Pound Ridge, which boasts seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also has a separate guest house and an outdoor barn, making it ideal for hosting throughout the different seasons.

© Instagram Blake Lively posing in her living room in her beautiful home

Along with their primary residence in New York - a 19th-century colonial estate no less, Blake and Ryan also own a loft apartment in trendy New York City neighborhood, Tribeca. The condo was constructed in 1883 as a warehouse to cater for a book bindery business. It was gutted and fully renovated in 2014, with apartments in the block ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet. The complex also offers a host of luxurious amenities fit for a Hollywood star, including a 24-hour concierge and a doorman, as well as a 71-foot indoor swimming pool, an infrared sauna, and private yoga and dance studios.

© GC Images Blake and Ryan also have a loft apartment in New York City's Tribeca

Award-winning interior designer Naomi Isted previously told HELLO!: "It says a lot about her own personal taste being very subtle and understated luxury. With the reclaimed wood and metal materials it gives off a real feel of luxury Aspen lodge meets New York industrial warehouse!

"It feels cozy but at the same time expensive," Naomi continued. "The marble Calcutta style roll top bath states elegance teamed with NYC art deco details with cappuccino colored tones, a style that could easily be found in a luxury city hotel!"

The couple are doting parents to four children, who they have kept out of the spotlight - daughters James, Inez and Betty, and son Olin.