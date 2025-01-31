Mike Tindall unveils zen room at private home with wife Zara in new video

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike tend to keep their private lives out of the limelight, but occasionally we get glimpses into their luxury lifestyle including their incredible home on Anne's Gatcombe Park estate.

On Wednesday, former rugby star Mike shared a video about a charity close to his heart, and he chose to record the clip in a cosy space we've never seen before. Check out the video clip...

WATCH: Mike Tindall records video clip from private home

In what appeared to be a living room inside their home at Aston Farm, Mike was sitting on a cream sofa with a wooden sideboard behind him. On top of the sideboard, a unique bronzed sculpture could be seen. In contrast to the modern art, on the wall was a beautiful watercolour painting of a stunning rural landscape. Perhaps it could be of a location nearby to the royal residence in Gloucestershire?

The corner of a cream lamp was also visible in the recording, again a modern element that is something a little different from the grand, gilded lamps we see in other royal homes.



The walls have been painted in a calming blue hue, adding to the serene feel of the space. It looks like a lovely place to relax!

Mike Tindall in his home office

Usually, Mike chooses to film from his home office which is a large room where he has a huge shelving unit for books and ornaments and a hefty podcast poster on the wall at the back to promote his show, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby.

The couple's home gym is a room that is likely to be used a lot, with both Zara and Mike liking to keep active. The space was revealed by Mike in 2020. It has exposed brick walls with a Union Jack flag on display, as well as an exercise bike where Mike took part in a charity bike ride.

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall reside on 700-acre Gatcombe Park estate with Princess Anne

Life Down Under

Despite living just moments away from her mother Princess Anne, Zara hasn't ruled out a mammoth move to Australia one day. Speaking to Australian Women's Weekly in 2019, the royal admitted: "I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it." "Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes," she added.

For now, a yearly trip Down Under will do, and speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Zara said: "We have always loved Australia, and it is like a home from home for us. We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year."

© Chris Hyde The Tindalls pictured on the Gold Coast, Australia

After all, they first met in Australia 21 years ago in a Sydney bar during the 2003 Rugby World Cup. The couple then tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011 in front of senior members of the royal family including the late Queen Elizabeth II, the late Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Tindalls now have three children, Mia, 11, Lena, six, and three-year-old Lucas. They prefer to keep them out of the public eye but occasionally are spotted out for family days out at events such as the Festival of British Eventing, hosted at Gatcombe Park.