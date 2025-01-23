Why this could be the year Zara and Mike Tindall move to Australia

Zara and Mike Tindall have made no secret of the fact they love Australia, which they see as a "home from home". Princess Anne's daughter hasn't ruled out a move there one day, but this is the reason they could be relocating Down Under sooner rather than later…

The Tindalls have three children, Mia, 11, Lena, six, and three-year-old Lucas, and their eldest will be due to start secondary school in September. Rather than settling their daughter into a UK school and risking a major upheaval later, they could be planning a big move ahead of this date.

WATCH: Why Zara and Mike Tindall are the ultimate royal power couple

Opinium Research on behalf of Santander bank analysed move data and found that "the figures showed that parents of younger children were more likely to move than parents of those aged over 11," as reported by The Guardian.

Love for the lifestyle

© Publishd/Shutterstock Zara and Mike love life Down Under

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Zara revealed why she and husband Mike Tindall continue to make Australia their second home each January.

"We have always loved Australia, and it is like a home from home for us. We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year."

© Instagram / @magicmillionspolo Mike and Zara Tindall attend the Magic Millions Polo in Australia every year

Speaking to Australian Women's Weekly in 2019, Zara revealed that relocating to Australia permanently could be on the cards.

"Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it," she said.

In a more recent interview with the same publication, Zara admitted she's "very part-time now" when it comes to her equestrian career. "I try to be around as much as I can be," she said, speaking about her dedication to her children.

© James Whatling Zara Tindall competes in the Blenheim International Horse Trials in 2024

Mike appears to agree with the potential move plans having commended the lifestyle in Australia. "It's not a rushed lifestyle. I think it's a great place and we enjoy it so much," the former rugby star said.

Gold coast condo

© Instagram Zara and Mike revealed where they stay in Australia

On Zara and Mike's recent trip down under they stayed at Remi Residences, and Mike took to Instagram to thank them for their hospitality. "Massive thanks to Remi Residences for putting us up on the Gold Coast. Defo the place to be," he penned.

Remi Residences boasts a portfolio of 49 swanky, modern apartments very close to the beach. The guests have access to "resort-style wellness amenities" like a spa, yoga studio and various pools.

Usually, the Tindalls take their children too, with Australia being the perfect place for them to explore with a whole host of fun outdoor activities to take part in. In 2020, the couple were spotted teaching Mia to surf on the Gold Coast!