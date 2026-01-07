Princess Anne branded a 'trooper' as she enters 2026 despite being usurped as hardest-working royal

Princess Anne has been declared a "trooper" by royal fans, despite being dethroned as the hardest-working royal by her older brother King Charles. The late Queen Elizabeth's only daughter had held the unofficial title for many years.

Despite this, social media users remain impressed by her work ethic. They shared their thoughts on the 75-year-old in the comments section of an Instagram clip, which showed her departing an event in London in October for Transaid, of which she is a patron.

One person wrote: "HRH is wonderful. What a trooper! Her dedication and work supporting HM and for her causes is incredible. God Bless the Princess Royal." Another shared: "Princess Royal is really amazing."

A third person described her as "the hardest working royal", while a fourth added: "I’ve had the absolute privilege of meeting her. She works unbelievably hard and never shouts about it. Wonderful person." She was described by a fifth as a "national treasure".

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Anne, who is seen here visiting the National Orchid Garden in Singapore in November, was the second hardest-working royal of 2025

The praise comes as the Princess Royal is to embark on her first official royal engagement of 2026. According to the royal website, she is set to attend the Oxford Farming Conference, for which is the honorary president and patron, on 8 January.

In 2025, the Princess carried out 478 engagements, a little less than the 532 engagements logged by the monarch. The Duke of Edinburgh was third with 313 and his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, carried out 235.

Princess Anne has long held the mantle, being named the hardest-working royal in both 2023 and 2024, with 433 and 457 engagements respectively. However, she actually increased her workload by 10.39% last year.

© Getty Images The Princess Royal's first official engagement was in 1969 (the year she is pictured here) aged just 18

The royal is mother to Peter Phillips, 48, and Zara Tindall, 44, with her ex-husband Mark Phillips. Neither of her children have royal titles or are working royals, due to a decision made by their parents when they were born.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2020, Princess Anne reflected upon the decision not to grant her children titles: "I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles… so I think that was probably the right thing to do."

In contrast, the princess has been a working royal all her life, with her first official duty meeting Welsh soldiers in 1969 when she was just 18 years old. Speaking on the podcast Seven: Rob Burrow in 2023, her daughter Zara said: "My family has a great work ethic as well which I'm hoping they instilled in me and is still going to this day. Hopefully, we can pass it onto our kids."