David Beckham inundated with questions after frosty snaps from £12m country manor

Victoria and David Beckham are lucky enough to have an idyllic home in the Cotswolds where they like to spend weekends. The couple often share updates from their incredible estate, but David's latest post has sparked a flood of questions from fans.

The former England footballer shared a series of seven different images from his bolthole after he spent the weekend there. His home was hit with snow, and David wrapped up to get outside with his dogs to enjoy the picturesque setting. He captioned the images: "Amazing weekend in the country and nice and chilly. Simba, not so happy," he wrote, referring to his dog looking a little chilly in the snow.

As well as admiring the scene, fans took to the comments section to quiz David on an array of topics. As the selection of images included one of David's snow-capped beehives, his bees were on people's minds. "Are the bees okay David?", "How do your bees do when it is snowing? Do you have to feed them?" and: "Do the bees survive in winter?" were among the queries.

As usual, David did not respond to the user questions, so I sought to find out what actually does happen to bees in the winter. It turns out that in winter bees huddle together and hibernate to stay warm and they emerge again in spring. Beekeeping is fast becoming a popular A-list hobby with many royals getting in on the wholesome pastime too - and we've even had a team member try it out with a crash course.

© Photo: Instagram David loves his bees and making his own honey

David's honey-based brand

Other questions included: "How about the hens? Cold got them off laying?" and "Do you sell your honey? If so, how much?". While David only jars up his honey for friends and family, he does have his own honey-based snack brand – BEEUP! The website reads: " My love of beekeeping and making my own honey began as a hobby and quickly grew into a passion. I built the hives with my sons, learned how to care for the bees, and mastered the art of harvesting one of nature’s most powerful superfoods.

"As a father and former athlete, it’s always been important to me to give my kids wholesome alternatives to sweets. That’s why I created BEEUP - a new snack brand rooted in honey, my love for family, and active living."

The beloved Beckham estate

After years of writing about the Beckhams' properties, I can tell you that their much-loved estate in Great Tew has a solid place in their hearts. It has an array of luxury features, including a £100,000 treehouse, an Estonian sauna, a vast lake, a family swimming pool and a £50,000 safari tent for entertaining. It's no wonder that they seek to spend as much time here as possible! Speaking in his Netflix documentary, Beckham, David opened up about his pride and joy – his Cotswolds home: "I wanted a place where we could escape. As soon as I get up into the countryside, I normally get into my whole country get-up."

Their weekday residence is located in London's sought-after area, Holland Park, where they have a traditional townhouse worth a staggering £31 million. The property boasts an onsite gym, wine cellar and separate living quarters, which eldest son Brooklyn used to use when he lived with his parents.