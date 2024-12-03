Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a new UK residence to stay at?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially relinquished their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, in 2023, but do the Sussexes now have a new place to stay?

Meghan's longtime pal and US neighbour Ellen DeGeneres has purchased a Cotswolds farmhouse with her wife Portia de Rossi, providing a potential place for the pair to stay should they ever wish to visit England.

What do we know about Ellen DeGeneres' home?

The Daily Mail has shared information about the couple's new property, including the fact it has six bedrooms and four bathrooms – so plenty of space for visitors! There's even a separate one-bed cottage on site.

© Jon Kopaloff, Getty Ellen DeGeneres and her wife have moved

Reports show that the converted farmhouse has a swimming pool and an eco-heat pump system.

Ellen has refuted claims that her residence was flooded when storm Bert hit the area last week. It was at the end of a romantic anniversary post that Ellen added: "P.s For those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood."

In the post, Ellen also said that she's "looking forward to our first snowy Christmas".

It is reported that the pair left America due to Trump's election win. They are supposedly selling their multi-million-dollar mansion in Montecito – so the Sussexes will be getting new neighbours.

Prince Harry's love for the Cotswolds

© Getty Images The Sussexes have lived in the Cotswolds before

We already know that the Sussexes are big fans of the Cotswolds, as they stayed there in secret during their courtship.

Harry wrote about their time there in his own memoir, Spare. "We loved it out there. The air fresh, the verdant grounds – plus, no paps. Best of all, we’d be able to call upon the talents of my father’s longtime butler, Kevin. He knew the Oxfordshire house, and he’d know how to turn it quickly into a home," he wrote, recalling their time there as: "A much-needed change of scenery, a much-needed ally in our corner."

Breaches of their privacy brought an end to their countryside living though. "A helicopter was hovering above the property, a pap hanging out of the door, aiming telephoto lenses at every window, including our bedroom. Thus ended the dream of Oxfordshire," he penned.

The couple used to live at Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry has been openly concerned about his family's privacy and safety when travelling back to his homeland, and so any visits since his US move have been swift in and out stops.

Perhaps this new opportunity will lure the Sussexes back to the UK...