Naga Munchetty's morbid bedroom transformation husband was 'cautious' about

Naga Munchetty is one of the most recognisable faces in the world of British television thanks to her role on BBC Breakfast. She has presented the early morning news on various BBC news shows since 2010, and even participated in ITV's smash-hit reality competition series Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Given the chaotic and ever-hectic nature of her life in the presenting world, it comes as no surprise to learn that the 50-year-old has a rather peaceful home life to balance it out. However, it isn't all so harmonious, as she revealed in an interview with The Times in April 2025.

© Instagram Naga Munchetty doesn't often give fans a glimpse inside her home

While explaining her interior design situation, the BBC presenter explained that decorating her house caused some conflict between her and her husband. She said: "[The house is] neutral with accents of colour and pattern such as the bold wallpaper design on the feature wall in our bedroom."

Naga found herself drawn to a decoration that was a little… lifeless, adding: "The BBC Breakfast presenter Ben Thompson was doing an outside broadcast from a wallpaper factory and a Graham & Brown design with skulls caught my eye. I’ve always liked skulls. I think they’re beautiful, so I said to Ben, “Can you get me the name of that wallpaper?” My husband was cautious at first but he trusts my taste in decor and now he loves it too."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Naga Munchetty shares look inside her serene garden

Naga Munchetty's 'quiet and private' home

In the same interview, the presenter also revealed more about the peaceful area that she and her husband, James Haggar, moved to 15 years ago, where they can escape from the noise of the city.

© Instagram Naga Munchetty lives in the countryside with her husband

She said: "We moved to Hertfordshire in 2010 because my husband and I were drawn to the location. I'd always lived in Victorian and Edwardian houses; our current home is much more modern. The area is quiet and private, with two pubs within staggering distance."

Naga is also keen on taking advantage of the local sporting opportunities, adding: "I can also go out running in the Chilterns, and I’m a keen member of our local golf club. Golf is the great leveller — I’ve made friends from so many walks of life."

She picked up golf in midlife, explaining in an exclusive interview on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast hosted by Ateh Jewel that "the thing [she likes] best about golf is that it's selfish. It’s all about you and it's all down to you."

A more peaceful environment, community engagement and sports are just some of the ways that the BBC Breakfast presenter has been learning to take better care of herself throughout her 40s, and now into her 50s.

© Instagram Naga Munchetty standing in her garden

In the same interview, she explained: "I was so excited to turn 50, I've lived half a century! I'm healthy and enjoying my life. I do nice things. I really enjoyed my 40s, I felt much more settled in myself, in my skin, with my brain."

Naga continued: "In my forties, I came to terms with being kinder to myself. I was able to go on holiday and not fear that somebody was standing in for me at work and doing it better. I became a little bit more calm."