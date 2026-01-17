Hollywood homes with bizarre features - including John Travolta's personal airport

From Bill Gates' bouncy trampoline room through to Kris Jenner's crockery room, these A-listers don't do hobbies by halves

celebrities
2 minutes ago
Celebrity mansions are not short of impressive features like giant kitchen islands, outdoor pools and private movie theatres, but some of the rich and famous like to take it one step further with next-level installations. We explore the craziest additions to A-list homes, including Lady Gaga's bat cave and Celine Dion's water park. Keep scrolling to learn more about the wildest hobby rooms and lavish features…

woman with dog

Over £250k for a pet palace

Paris Hilton's pet mansion

Paris Hilton famously built a miniature house in her garden for her pet dogs. The design was based on her own luxury mansion, complete with air conditioning, a balcony and even a chandelier. The incredible creation is believed to have cost an eye-watering $325,000! Talk about a puppy palace!

Lady Gaga's bat cave© Getty Images for Haus Laboratori

An underground level for fun

Lady Gaga's bat cave

Singer Lady Gaga hasn't actually got bats flapping around her home, but she does have a secret underground lair, accessed by tunnels. It has a movie theatre, bowling alley and arcade games. It won't surprise you to learn that the former owner worked for Warner Bros.

Arial view of John Travolta's home in Florida

The star has a plane obsession

John Travolta's airport

John Travolta has a serious passion for planes, and he demonstrated that by buying his very own runway in Ocala, Florida and building a house on it. His $10 million Jumbolair Aviation Estates residence has space to park two of his jets right outside, so he can board his private jet within a minute of leaving his front door.

celine dion home

The star used to have a water park on her estate

Celine Dion's water park

While the legendary singer currently lives in Las Vegas, she used to live in a majestic property in Florida, complete with its very own waterpark. Back in 2008, Celine and her late husband René purchased a five-acre plot of land which they slowly transformed into their dream home. We're sure her three sons, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy, loved it!

beyonce and jay-z with malibu backdrop

The power duo love art

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's art gallery

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Bel-Air mansion, designed by architect Tadao Ando, has all the luxury features you would expect from an A-list property, like a pool and a gym. But there's also a dedicated art gallery on site, and the works on display include ones by icons Warhol and Basquiat. Fun fact: Their almost $90 million property was the highest real estate transaction ever in the area at the time!

kris jenner looking like kim kardashian

Kris has showcased her collectable crockery

Kris Jenner's crockery room

The Kardashian/Jenner clan have seriously impressive properties, with an endless list of wow-factor features, but nothing is more intriguing than Kris' hobby haven. The famous momager has an entire room dedicated to crockery. Yes, you read that right. Her fine china display includes designer sets sourced from all over the world, including a $640 Gucci teapot! And in true Kardashian/Jenner style, it is immaculately arranged at all times.

Big Sean is seen on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© GC Images

Imagine the parties at Big Sean's house

Big Sean's nightclub

We know celebs like to party, but how about having a club in your home? When Big Sean opened the doors to his Beverly Hills mansion to Architectural Digest, he revealed his legendary nightclub. It was already part of the house when he bought it, and the all-black room has a DJ booth, disco ball and wall-mounted skull lights. At least his post-club trip home is just making his way upstairs!

Aerial view of Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch© GC Images

The singer had a mind-boggling home

Michael Jackson's rollercoaster

Michael Jackson's Neverland in Santa Barbara, California, made headlines all around the world. The full-blown amusement park featured a rollercoaster, Ferris wheel, carousel, and bumper cars. The site has since been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch and is currently owned by Californian investor, Ron Burkle.

bill gates on gma© Getty Images

Bill clearly knows how to have fun

Bill Gates' trampoline room

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is known for his billions so it seems only logical that he would have an impressive home. His lavish property, known as 'Xanadu 2.0' is believed to be worth a dazzling $130 million. Located in Medina, a suburb of Seattle, the place is a high-tech haven where guests are tracked upon arrival and rooms adapt to their temperature preferences. While having a trampoline in the garden is fairly commonplace, Bill has taken it one step further with an indoor trampoline room!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announce their engagement, shared on social media© Instagram

The pair said 'I do' in their own chapel

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's chapel

Not as extravagant as the rest, but rather epic, nonetheless. When Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged, they shared a picture from their private place of worship on Blake's Oklahoma ranch. They then went on to get married there with friends and family watching on. Gwen and Blake's country bolthole is where they like to spend a lot of their time, partaking in wholesome pastimes like gardening together. So sweet! 

