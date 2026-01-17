Hollywood homes with bizarre features - including John Travolta's personal airport

Bill clearly knows how to have fun

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is known for his billions so it seems only logical that he would have an impressive home. His lavish property, known as 'Xanadu 2.0' is believed to be worth a dazzling $130 million. Located in Medina, a suburb of Seattle, the place is a high-tech haven where guests are tracked upon arrival and rooms adapt to their temperature preferences. While having a trampoline in the garden is fairly commonplace, Bill has taken it one step further with an indoor trampoline room!

