Gwen Stefani showcases psychedelic interiors inside $14m family home

Gwen Stefani, 56, is famed for her incredible singing talents, with hits such as "Hollaback Girl" and "The Sweet Escape" and she's also well known for her quirky fashion, loud nail designs and her own clothing lines, but did you know that she's also an interior design queen? Inside her Californian mansion is a kaleidoscope of clashing prints and she's just revealed her mind-boggling lounge with a zebra-print rug, a monochrome Aztec chair and a marble wall. As a homes editor who has been covering celebrity properties for the past five years, it's clear that Gwen has embraced the maximalist interiors trend - this more is more approach is proving very popular, and she does it so well. The print-clashing continues throughout the $14 million home she purchased in 2020 that she shares with her husband, Blake Shelton, and her three sons, Apollo, 11, Zuma, 17, and Kingston, 19.

Gwen Stefani's bold and beautiful bedroom

In 2022, Gwen revealed their marital bedroom at the property, and it features, you guessed it, more prints! There's a multi-coloured four-poster bed in the centre of the room, which has coordinating pillows in the same geometric print. Then there's a snake print rug on the floor and matching snake print panelled walls behind the bed.

Fans were floored when they saw the statement space, and couldn't help but share their thoughts. "That BED!!! I love it", remarked one. Another added: "Omg the bed frame," and a third simply said: "I want that bed." One fan even joked: "You're telling me Blake sleeps in that bed?" Four poster beds are the epitome of luxury, and having one screams grandeur. Instead of going for a traditional feel, however, Gwen's approach is much more modern. I think it's a love it or loathe it kind of statement.

Gwen Stefani's bedroom also features bold, geometric prints

The Los Angeles mansion is three storeys and boasts 13,000 square feet of space, another dazzling room is their massive kitchen which, just as the lounge, features a lot of monochrome marble - a very chic style decision.

Gwen and Blake's Oklahoma ranch

The singers like to spend a lot of their time unplugged on Blake's $4 million ranch in Oklahoma. The 1,300-acre ranch, officially named Ten Point Ranch, has four bedrooms and the estate is seriously impressive with a horse barn, ponds and plentiful vegetable and flower beds.

© Instagram Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Oklahoma home decked out with fall decorations harvested from their ranch

Gwen has surprised herself with a love for the great outdoors and getting her hands dirty on the ranch. Her followers have been impressed with her different way of life a million miles from the stage too. "Being from California, she didn't know she was meant to be a Country Girl. Love ya, Gwen!," one follower on one of her country videos. Another agreed: "I see so much joy and happiness in you whenever you’re in Oklahoma. It's beautiful to watch."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship

Their Oklahoma ranch even has a chapel on site

In July 2025, The Voice stars celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary and both shared sweet tributes online to each other. They actually met on The Voice in 2014 and started dating the following year. After a five-year romance, they got engaged in October 2020 and went on to tie the knot in 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Blake's Oklahoma home. The ceremony took place at a custom-made chapel on site!

No Doubt reunion

© Getty Images for Coachella Gwen Stefani and No Doubt are back!

Gwen's band, No Doubt, are reforming for a special tour and they will light up the stage at the Sphere in Las Vegas in May 2026. They originally split in 2015, and have reunited on two occasions since. Fans are very excited for the revival. "Yes, [I've] got my tickets!! This OC girl is so excited! Been a fan since '92!" and: "Cannot wait!!!!" were among the comments left on Gwen's Instagram post when she shared the news.