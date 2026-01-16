Paul McCartney's extraordinary UK properties - including 183-acre farm he refused to part with after Linda's death

Sir Paul McCartney, both as a member of one of the most legendary pop groups of all time, The Beatles, and as a solo artist, might just be the most influential figures in 20th century pop culture. A heartthrob, an animal rights activist, and one of the music industry's most famous all-round 'nice' people, he has redefined what it means to be a national treasure.

Away from his career spanning 60 years, the 83-year-old has lived in many homes, from his birthplace of Liverpool to a west London townhouse and countryside retreats. Scroll down to learn all about Paul McCartney's homes across the UK…

© Getty Images 20 Forthlin Road, Liverpool Sir Paul lived in a small terraced house at 20 Forthlin Road, Liverpool, from the age of 13, having been moved around council houses in the years before in the financially volatile post-war period. Since 1995, the house has been owned by the National Trust, who markets it as the 'birthplace of the Beatles', as it is where the earliest songs written by the band were written, composed and rehearsed.

© Mirrorpix via Getty Images Cavendish Avenue, St John's Wood In 1963, the singer met actress Jane Asher after one of his performances at the Royal Albert Hall, soon becoming a couple. Though they lived with her parents in Marylebone at first, they moved into a townhouse he owned at 7 Cavendish Avenue in north-west London suburb, St John's Wood. The property is a Georgian mansion shielded from public view by high brick walls and an enormous gate, which Beatles fans were occasionally pictured trying to climb over. At the time, it featured three bathrooms, two guest bedrooms and quarters for a live-in couple who took care of housekeeping for Sir Paul and Jane, according to House and Garden. Though the couple broke up in 1968, he reportedly still owns the home.

© Getty Images High Park Farm, Scotland Just a year after he moved into Cavendish Avenue, the 'Blackbird' songwriter bought a farm near Campbeltown in Scotland, called High Park Farm. The house featured three bedrooms and was surrounded by 183 acres of land. He used the place to get away from the buzz of the cities, his fans and the press, but it also became famous as the place where he and Wings bandmate Denny Laine wrote the band's biggest song, 'Mull of Kintyre', a tribute to the peninsula on which the farm sits. When he bought it, the farm was in need of a hefty renovation, which he began in 1969 after marrying Linda Eastman, with whom he remained until her death in 1998. He continued to expand the land around the house, buying another farm near the house and then 400 acres more of land in the two years after they began to work on the property.