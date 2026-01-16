Paul McCartney's extraordinary UK properties - including 183-acre farm he refused to part with after Linda's death

Sir Paul McCartney, best known as one of the songwriters for The Beatles, has owned many houses across his 60-year career

Image© Getty Images
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sir Paul McCartney, both as a member of one of the most legendary pop groups of all time, The Beatles, and as a solo artist, might just be the most influential figures in 20th century pop culture. A heartthrob, an animal rights activist, and one of the music industry's most famous all-round 'nice' people, he has redefined what it means to be a national treasure.

Away from his career spanning 60 years, the 83-year-old has lived in many homes, from his birthplace of Liverpool to a west London townhouse and countryside retreats. Scroll down to learn all about Paul McCartney's homes across the UK…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: The former childhood home of Sir Paul McCartney of The Beatles stands at 20 Forthlin Road on February 11, 2016 in Liverpool, England. New research commissioned by Liverpool City Council has shown that the legacy and continued popularity of The Beatles adds GBP 81.9 million to the local economy each year and supports 2,335 jobs. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)© Getty Images

20 Forthlin Road, Liverpool

Sir Paul lived in a small terraced house at 20 Forthlin Road, Liverpool, from the age of 13, having been moved around council houses in the years before in the financially volatile post-war period.

Since 1995, the house has been owned by the National Trust, who markets it as the 'birthplace of the Beatles', as it is where the earliest songs written by the band were written, composed and rehearsed.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The life and career of Sir Paul McCartney
Fans climb up Paul McCartney's front gates of his St John's Wood, Cavendish Avenue homeon the day of his civil Wedding to Linda Eastman Picture taken - 12th March 1969. (Photo by Daily Herald/Daily Herald/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)© Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Cavendish Avenue, St John's Wood

In 1963, the singer met actress Jane Asher after one of his performances at the Royal Albert Hall, soon becoming a couple. Though they lived with her parents in Marylebone at first, they moved into a townhouse he owned at 7 Cavendish Avenue in north-west London suburb, St John's Wood.

The property is a Georgian mansion shielded from  public view by high brick walls and an enormous gate, which Beatles fans were occasionally pictured trying to climb over.

At the time, it featured three bathrooms, two guest bedrooms and quarters for a live-in couple who took care of housekeeping for Sir Paul and Jane, according to House and Garden. Though the couple broke up in 1968, he reportedly still owns the home.

Paul and Linda McCartney (1941 - 1998) on their farm near the fishing town of Campbeltown, with their dog Martha, Scotland, UK, February 1971. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)© Getty Images

High Park Farm, Scotland

Just a year after he moved into Cavendish Avenue, the 'Blackbird' songwriter bought a farm near Campbeltown in Scotland, called High Park Farm. The house featured three bedrooms and was surrounded by 183 acres of land. He used the place to get away from the buzz of the cities, his fans and the press, but it also became famous as the place where he and Wings bandmate Denny Laine wrote the band's biggest song, 'Mull of Kintyre', a tribute to the peninsula on which the farm sits.

When he bought it, the farm was in need of a hefty renovation, which he began in 1969 after marrying Linda Eastman, with whom he remained until her death in 1998. He continued to expand the land around the house, buying another farm near the house and then 400 acres more of land in the two years after they began to work on the property. 

Musician Paul McCartney gives a thumbs up to the press at his farmhouse near Rye, Sussex, after being deported from Japan for bringing drugs into the country on a concert tour with his group Wings, 28th January 1980. McCartney spent nine days in prison in Japan. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Paul McCartney photographed outside his farmhouse near Rye

East Sussex farmhouse

In 1973, he bought Blossom Wood, a farm sitting on 160 acres of land just outside of Rye, East Sussex. The peace and quiet while retaining easy access to London appealed to many musicians and actors in the 1970s. The family still owns the property, and in fact quarantined there together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More