10 household items only children from the 60s will remember

Miss adjusting your TV’s rabbit ears, or skipping to school with your metal lunchbox? We’re taking a look back at the iconic items that defined the Swinging Sixties

circa 1965: A woman in a gingham dress talks on a rotary telephone and smiles, as she takes notes on a pad of paper affixed to the wall. (Photo by Lambert/Getty Images)© Lambert/Getty Images
Romy Journee
2 minutes ago
If you grew up in the groovy 60s, chances are your home was full of exciting gadgets and quirky knick-knacks that truly defined your childhood. Remember the iconic tube TVs that became an essential part of daily life? Or those hefty encyclopaedia sets you hauled out during homework time?

From kitchen must-haves to living room staples, we’re taking a look at 10 nostalgic household treasures that defined the decade – how many do you remember?

Still life of a light-colored modern rotary telephone on a tabletop with a comb and hairbrush, 1960s. (Photo by Frederic Lewis/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Mastering the rotary phone was an art

Rotary dial telephones

While we might know our way around a touchscreen phone now, nothing quite tested finger dexterity like the classic rotary telephone. You’d spend ages practicing your spinning skills, only to dial the wrong number and have to start over again – though it felt oddly grown up to hear the repeated click as you dialed your best friend’s phone number.

Retro television set© Getty Images

The TV was the heart of the 60s household

Tube TVs

These chunky, glass-fronted wonders became living room staples during the decade, complete with “rabbit ear” antennas that you constantly had to adjust – or wrestle with – to get even a glimpse of The Dick Van Dyke Show. Flipping through channels tested your patience, but it gave you time to savour the anticipation of what might appear on screen next – all glowing warmly through the cathode-ray tube.

Close up detail of vintage, leather-bound Encyclopedia Britannica volumes, taken on April 24, 2018. (Photo by Rod Lawton/PhotoPlus Magazine/Future via Getty Images)© PhotoPlus Magazine/Future via Getty Images

No living room was complete without a set of encyclopedias

Encyclopedia sets

The Wikipedia of the 60s – these towering book sets exclusively came in large sets that easily commanded an entire shelf bound in glossy hardback, cloth, or leather if you were feeling fancy. While looking anything up was a mission in itself, it felt far more intellectually rewarding than tapping it into Google.

Retro home interiors 1960s© Getty Images

These bedspreads were unbelievably cosy

Candlewick/chenille bedspreads

Pulling these out from the linen cupboard truly meant winter was here. These fluffy, textured blankets felt unbelievably cosy, stylish, and just a touch sophisticated – the problem was they made getting up for school an even greater challenge.

Sandwich with lunch box in background, close-up© Archive Photos,Getty Images

Metal lunchboxes were the ultimate playground status symbol

Metal lunchboxes

Almost more exciting than the peanut butter sandwiches that lay within was the metal lunchbox you clutched as you swanned through the school gates. Decorated with Mickey Mouse, superheroes, or even The Beatles, these were the childhood equivalent of a designer purse – until you accidentally dented Ringo’s head.

circa 1965: Still life of an RCA brand portable transistor radio, 1960s. (Photo by Harold M. Lambert/Lambert/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Battery-powered radios were a game changer

Transistor radios

Small enough to hold in one hand but loud enough to fill a room, transistor radios made music personal and portable. Battery-powered freedom meant you weren’t tied to the living room, and could tune in to the crackly signal of your favourite pop hits from the comfort of your bedroom – until someone complained about the noise.

1950s GLASS MILK BOTTLES AND NEWSPAPER BY FRONT DOOR HOME DELIVERY (Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images)© H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images

Milk was delivered daily to your door

Milk bottles

While the milkman may sound like a fairytale character today, his daily deliveries were the way a large majority of people got their milk back then. While returning the empty bottles always felt like a chore, the elegant glass feels super nostalgic and far fancier than any flimsy carton we grab from the supermarket today.

Antique sofa covered in plastic© Getty Images

Parents increased the life span of their sofas thanks to these plastic wraps

Plastic couch covers

Picture this: you’re excited to sink into your brand-new tweed sofa, only to find your mum has smothered it in a crinkly plastic cover. Often made from vinyl or PVC, these covers always squeaked when you sat down (especially in summer), though they undeniably extended the life of the furniture for many years to come.

Turntable playing a vinyl record, surrounded by other vinyl records placed on the table. Photo taken from above for a dynamic, top-down view.© Getty Images

Record players remained the primary way to listen to music during the decade

Record players

Whether perched on a wooden cabinet in the living room or balanced on a bedside table, a record player was an essential part of any 60s household. Rushing home from school and putting on your dad’s favourite Elvis record was pure magic – though heaven forbid you accidentally scratched it.

American actress Lucille Ball (1911 - 1989) passing a coffee tray to her husband, actor and musician, Desi Arnaz (1917 - 1986), through a serving hatch at their home, USA, circa 1955. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Serving hatches were fitted into many homes during the era

Serving hatch

While we’re more accustomed to open-plan kitchens now, serving hatches once kept dinner preparations separate from the mayhem of the rest of the household. Often fitted with sliding panels or lift-up flaps, it kept the kitchen mess out of sight and allowed parents some peace while they were whipping up dinner – unless they had to keep an eye on us, of course.

