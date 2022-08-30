eBay's new essentials range has chic homeware buys starting from 99p & no, we're not kidding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the cost of living crisis, giving your home a mini makeover might seem out of the question or you might be looking for homeware deals to kit out your new home or uni digs. Just in time, eBay has launched its new essentials range with prices starting from a purse-friendly 99p. Thanks eBay!

There’s velvet cushions and candles to furnish your living room with, and bathroom and bedroom bits and bobs like fluffy towels, stylish duvet covers and even rugs that all come with a purse-friendly price tag.

These are our favourite finds in the new eBay essentials range to update our interiors on a shoestring budget.

For the living room…

Velvet Pom Pom Trim Cushion Covers, £4.99 each, eBay

You can never have too many cushions, especially when they come with a pom pom trim! These cushion covers, at £4.99 each, are available in a spectrum of colours including bright blue, dark green and mustard yellow.

Shaggy Rug, £17.97, eBay

Winter is coming, and nothing says cosy like a soft, shaggy rug. Available in a multitude of patterns and colours, it’s this black and white rug we’re snapping up for levelling up our living rooms.

For the kitchen…

Champagne Coupe Glasses (set of 6), £19.99, eBay

Switch your champagne flutes for a set of vintage-inspired coupe glasses, known for their saucer-like shape with a wide base. They apparently help champagne to taste even better too!

Dinner Plate Set (18pc), £22.95, eBay

This white, minimalist dinner service is an affordable £22.95 for 18 pieces. The classic set is made from tempered opal glass, has a glossy white finish and is dishwasher safe.

Ceramic Dots Mug Set of 4, £13.99, eBay

Coffee cups don’t get much cuter than these painted, earthenware mugs.

For the bathroom…

Cotton Geometric Towels, from £4.99, eBay

Super soft and stylish, these towels come with a cool geo-design and are available in eight colours. There’s a hand towel, bath towel and bath sheet option, depending on your needs.

Seagrass Basket, from £8.95, eBay

Jazz up your boring laundry basket with a seagrass basket – they’re seriously on trend. Opt for a medium or large size, or overhaul your whole bathroom storing situation with one of each.

For the bedroom…

Cotton Duvet Set, from £22,09, eBay

The block colour duvet trend is one of our favourites, and eBay’s essentials range includes these cotton duvet sets in a range of tones, including the Insta-worthy putty pink shade. There’s neutrals and green too in all duvet sizes, from single to super king.

Striped Cotton Duvet Set, from £24.09, eBay

Prefer the cottagecore look? Striped bed linens are key to the trend, and eBay’s range has this navy and white set for you to tap into the style.

