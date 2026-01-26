Kelly Ripa shares gorgeous winter wonderland views from her luxurious $27 million apartment in New York City

Kelly Ripa is a big fan of "let it snow, let it snow, let it snow." The Live with Kelly and Mark host showed the gorgeous winter wonderland views from her luxurious $27 million apartment in the Upper East Side in New York City.

She posted the enchanting views from her balcony for her followers online. Her video featured snow-covered trees, streets and cars, as the snow continued falling.

© Getty Images The couple live in a chic apartment on the Upper East Side

The TV star also featured a video of her snow-covered backyard, which included wooden panels, a seating area, and a wooden patio covering the outside lighting.

Kelly lives in the exquisite townhouse with her husband and fellow co-host Mark Consuelos and their beautiful home was documented in a video tour for Architectural Digest.

They have resided there for over 12 years and she gushed with the outlet that it's become their "favorite place on earth."

© Getty Images Kelly showed off a winter wonderland from her balcony

The pair know a thing or two about properties, being that they've moved multiple times, and they feel at peace knowing they've found their "forever home."

Kelly recalled: "When I walked in here I was like, 'this is the final place where I will live.'" The duo's inspiration for their elegant master bedroom, which features neutral tones and sleek textures, was "a beautiful hotel" that they saw in Europe.

Kelly expressed: "It's sexy, it's peaceful, it's quiet. That was the feeling we were going for." She also explained that everything in the space is unique being that it was imported from a Parisian flea market.

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark live in an elegant townhouse

When it comes to the large mirror across their bed, Mark comically explained: "And don't think we're crazy about putting a mirror in front of our bed. It hides a TV." Kelly added: "Yeah, we don't stare at ourselves. We watch Judge Judy in here."

To add to the luxurious property, Mark impressively has his own cigar lounge, which has a "special ventilation system that sucks the smoke out of the sky [so that it] never smells like cigars." Mark proudly calls it "the ultimate guys' room."

The couple noted that their white marble kitchen "really is the heart and soul" of the classy house. It features a specific area for coffee since they're both self-proclaimed "fussy coffee drinkers," as well as a dining space and gigantic island.

© Instagram Their kids have left the nest

Their house is not only elegant, but sentimental. Their hallway is adorned by huge paintings of their kids' eyeballs.

The couple's children Michael, 27, Lola, 23, Joaquin, 21 are all grown up now and have left the nest, therefore, featuring the eccentric art in their home makes them feel closer to them.