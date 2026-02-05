WATCH Travis Kelce suffers embarrassing disaster in future marital home: 'Taylor's gonna kill me'

Travis Kelce may have landed himself in hot water this week after breaking one of fiancée Taylor Swift's chairs in their future marital home.

During the February 4 episode of the New Heights podcast, the NFL star was laughing with his brother when he leaned back on the chair, which suddenly snapped. Travis fell backward, throwing his arms wide to stop himself from hitting the ground.

The brothers burst into laughter as they struggled to compose themselves. "Are you alright, Trav?" asked Jason Kelce. "We're good. [Expletive] Taylor's gonna kill me," he replied.

© Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, shared on Instagram

The NFL star proposed to the singer in the garden of his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas. We can confirm that Travis worked with the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram, posting a series of photos that captured Travis's proposal, the sparkly diamond ring, and the serene floral backdrop where the moment took place. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read the caption, with a dynamite emoji at the end, a reference to their initials, T and T.

© Getty Images Travis revealed he's worried about Taylor's reaction

Taylor boasts an impressive $150 million property portfolio. The "Cruel Summer" singer owns a 12,000 square-foot beachfront mansion in Rhode Island. It features seven bedrooms, eight fireplaces and a large swimming pool, and is due to receive a $1.7 million upgrade.

She also owns a penthouse complex in Tribeca, New York, with one of the apartments housing 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a jaw-dropping staircase.

The chair incident is likely to have occurred at Travis' Kansas City property, which is one of the two homes in his impressive property portfolio. The star also owns a residence in Orlando, Florida, which set him back $355,000 in May 2019. It is believed that his mother Donna lives there.

© Getty Images The singer boasts an impressive property portfolio

During promotion for her Disney+ docuseries Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour / The End of an Era, Taylor admitted the tour changed her life as she likely wouldn’t have met her fiancé, Travis, or bought back her music without it.

"Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back, those were two things that just never could have happened," she shared. "It wasn’t like, 'Oh, it’s just a matter of time.' Both those things could have just never arrived in my life. And I'm so grateful for both of those things happening."