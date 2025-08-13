Taylor Swift's $50m 'creative hub' with Travis Kelce amid album announcement

Alert the Swifties! Taylor Swift has announced she is set to release her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and we couldn't be more excited! Fans can hardly imagine how the 'Cruel Summer' singer, 35, has had time to write a new album having concluded her sell-out worldwide Eras Tour last December, but Taylor has done it – but where from?

Though the pop sensation is yet to confirm where she chose to hunker down to write her new masterpiece, there is every likelihood that at some point she spent time in New York City, having previously recorded music with songwriter and music producer Jack Antonoff at Electric Lady Studios.

© Billboard via Getty Images Taylor Swift has announced she is set to release her 12th album

The musical duo has also previously worked from Long Pond Studio in New York's Hudson Valley, so it wouldn't be a total stretch to say Taylor may have retreated to her pad in the Big Apple during this time – or pads plural.

Where does Taylor Swift live in New York?

According to ELLE Decoration, the 'Lovestory' songstress owns a property in New York, though it was once several properties.

© Getty Taylor and Travis are seen often in New York City for date night

The first is less of a house and more of a complex. In 2014, the musician purchased two adjacent TriBeCa penthouses from Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson and converted them into a duplex boasting 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

She has long had a penchant for a pristine New York pad, having rented a 1870s townhouse on Cornelia Street in the West Village between 2016 and 2017 while her TriBeCa loft was renovated.

© Raymond Hall Taylor's NYC apartment is a duplex

Then, three years later, Taylor decided it was time for an upgrade, purchasing the neighboring townhouse, which is estimated to be worth a staggering $18 million (£13.3 million) alone and offers a movie theater and a gym.

The entire New York compound is said to be worth $50 million. "Taylor’s impressive condo is inside the iconic 155 Franklin Street, also known as the Sugar Loaf building," says Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor.

"Inside, it's typical New York loft style - think high ceilings and exposed brick. Basically, super-cool. This aesthetically-pleasing, open-plan space is likely to be multi-functional for the star, making it ideal for hosting, relaxing, and even as a creative hub for her all-important songwriting."

The ultimate sanctuary

Of course, Taylor may have also made the three-hour drive from New York down to Rhode Island to get into a creative bubble and write her latest musical offering.

© Instagram Taylor bought her Rhode Island home in 2013

The star owns a seaside mansion that covers 12,000 square feet and sits atop the highest point of the Rhode Island town for the best panoramic views.

Taylor bought her Rhode Island home for $17.75 million

Famously, the home was once the residence of socialite Rebekah Harkness, who inspired Taylor's hit song 'The Last Great American Dynasty' from her eighth studio album, Folklore.

© GC Images Taylor Swift's home has a famous former resident

The superstar also owns a home in Beverly Hills, where she has previously written music - a 1934 mansion which she purchased in 2015, and two homes in Nashville. Here, she can retreat to the piano room at either her Greek Revival home known as Northumberland Estate, which she purchased in 2011 for $2.5 million, or her first solo property purchase, a Music Row condo.

© Getty Images Taylor has spent a lot of the off-season in Florida

She has also spent time at her NFL star beau Travis' pad in Florida - a cool $20 million mansion in Boca Raton.