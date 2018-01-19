Shower plants - the latest must-have decor accessory

The home interiors trend of adding leafy green plants to everything and anything is the stuff Instagram dreams are made of - and that doesn't just stop at a few terracotta pots on the coffee table in the living room. Over the last few years, everything from palms to banana leaves have adorned cushions, framed prints and even our walls - often teamed with bubblegum pink accents for extra Beverly Hills Hotel-esque vibes.
2018's latest home decor trend hasn't strayed too far from our firm verdant principles, though it does bring a new area of the house into the equation. According to Pinterest, searches for 'shower plants' have increased by over 302% on the image sharing site - which showcases plenty of leafy inspiration for making your own bathroom jungle. Whether you go for the full tropical works or a few select cacti, there's certainly something to be said for the calming qualities of house plants - so where better than the bathroom to house them? Scroll through our gallery for inspiration…
© Instagram @mr_plantgeek