﻿
6 Photos | Homes

Shower plants - the latest must-have decor accessory

Here's why you need to add some greenery to your bathroom…

...
Shower plants - the latest must-have decor accessory
You're reading

Shower plants - the latest must-have decor accessory

1/6
Next

Sarah Ferguson's sweet photo of Prince Andrew leaves fans hopeful
shower-plant-planter
Photo: © Instagram
1/6

The home interiors trend of adding leafy green plants to everything and anything is the stuff Instagram dreams are made of - and that doesn't just stop at a few terracotta pots on the coffee table in the living room. Over the last few years, everything from palms to banana leaves have adorned cushions, framed prints and even our walls - often teamed with bubblegum pink accents for extra Beverly Hills Hotel-esque vibes.

2018's latest home decor trend hasn't strayed too far from our firm verdant principles, though it does bring a new area of the house into the equation. According to Pinterest, searches for 'shower plants' have increased by over 302% on the image sharing site - which showcases plenty of leafy inspiration for making your own bathroom jungle. Whether you go for the full tropical works or a few select cacti, there's certainly something to be said for the calming qualities of house plants - so where better than the bathroom to house them? Scroll through our gallery for inspiration… 

© Instagram @mr_plantgeek

shower-plants-hanging
Photo: © Instagram
2/6

Hanging pots

A tumbling selection of miniature plants like these can add a bohemian feel to your bathroom - choose cascading leaves such as pothos to create the trailing effect. Hang each planter at a different height to give a more natural, unplanned feel, and experiment with different pots and species for texture. 

© Instagram @plantladytown

shower-plants-jungle
Photo: © Instagram
3/6

Indoor jungle

Why not go for it and make plants the interior theme of your bathroom? Here, rather than a decorative feature, the leafy plants become part of the scheme itself - taking the classic black and white decor to something fresh and modern. A washing line, complete with a collection of hanging planters, brings the whole look together.

© Instagram @brgmanu

shower-plants-bathroom-cabinet
Photo: © Instagram
4/6

Subtle accent

If your very own bathroom forest is too much of a challenge on the watering front, opt for a simple statement that will add interest to everyday bathroom accessories. This pretty potted plant gives height and shape to a simple shelf, and is much easier to look after than a whole nursery of foliage… 

© Instagram @ahealthysenseofhumour

shower-plants-pots
Photo: © Instagram
5/6

Perfect pots

It doesn't have to be the show-stopping plants that do all the talking - choosing on-trend pots that reflect your decor and aesthetics also gives great impact. These succulents are housed in metallic and stone pots that are modern and luxurious, tying in with the rest of this indulgent granite scheme. 

© Instagram @angusbuchanan

shower-plant
Photo: © Instagram
6/6

Shower shrub

The literal version of the shower plant probably isn't for everyone - but the pleasing placement of this towering banana leaf plant in a minimally-tiled walk-in shower is certainly beautiful to look at. A classic black pot, alongside the other monochrome accessories, only makes the green leaves stand out more. At least watering it would never be a chore…

© Instagram @ms_interiordesigner

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...