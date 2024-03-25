Victoria Beckham gives unseen look at hotel-worthy en suite at £12m Cotswolds home

Victoria Beckham's regular Sunday set up at the Beckham family's £12 million Cotswolds home is what dreams are made of.

Over the weekend, the fashion mogul took to Instagram to share her ultimate 'Self-care Sunday' ritual, filmed from her bedroom at the country bolthole. The rustic space, decorated with rich forest-green walls, and exposed wooden beams, could be seen in the reflection of a mirror behind Victoria.

Victoria's 32.7 million followers were given a rare glimpse at an unseen corner of her bedroom, as the en suite she shares with husband David Beckham was visible in the reflection.

The chic bathroom features a large walk-in shower framed with a classic black panelled door and ornate brass-hued handles. Take a look in the clip below...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham’s en suite is something out of a five-star hotel

In the corner of the image, a rustic wooden vanity unit and sink was built beneath a large, round mirror.

Echoing the bedroom's earthy tones, the bathroom appeared to continue the theme of dark, exposed wood and cosy oil lamps - reminiscent of Soho Farmhouse, the luxe private member's club that shares acres with the Beckham's estate.

© Instagram Victoria's ultra-chic en suite was visible in the background

It's not the first time we've seen a look inside the magnificent Beckham home, which rivals their £31.5 million London townhouse in Holland Park.

David and Victoria Beckham's lavish family home is near Great Tew in Oxfordshire

In David's eponymous Netflix docuseries, the family opened the doors to the lavish country retreat in Chipping Norton, sharing a look at everything from their idyllic family lounge that belongs in a castle to the five-star set up in the garden equipped with a £50k sauna, ice bath, plunge pool and party barn.

© Netflix Victoria Beckham at their home in Cotswolds

"On a Sunday morning, I try and find time for a pamper session," Victoria said - and it seems her Cotswolds mansion is the perfect place to do so.

"I apply a face mask (I switch between a few face masks that I love depending on what my skin needs).

"I leave this on for as long as I can, then remove with my @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty Daily Cleansing Protocol followed by a session under my LED mask and then @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty x @AugustinusBader Power Serum + Priming Moisturiser and ready to go for the day!" she revealed.