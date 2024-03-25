Victoria Beckham gives unseen look at hotel-worthy en suite at £12m Cotswolds home

Victoria Beckham's regular Sunday set up at the Beckham family's £12 million Cotswolds home is what dreams are made of.
Over the weekend, the fashion mogul took to Instagram to share her ultimate 'Self-care Sunday' ritual, filmed from her bedroom at the country bolthole. The rustic space, decorated with rich forest-green walls, and exposed wooden beams, could be seen in the reflection of a mirror behind Victoria.
Victoria's 32.7 million followers were given a rare glimpse at an unseen corner of her bedroom, as the en suite she shares with husband David Beckham was visible in the reflection.
The chic bathroom features a large walk-in shower framed with a classic black panelled door and ornate brass-hued handles. Take a look in the clip below...
In the corner of the image, a rustic wooden vanity unit and sink was built beneath a large, round mirror.
Echoing the bedroom's earthy tones, the bathroom appeared to continue the theme of dark, exposed wood and cosy oil lamps - reminiscent of Soho Farmhouse, the luxe private member's club that shares acres with the Beckham's estate.
It's not the first time we've seen a look inside the magnificent Beckham home, which rivals their £31.5 million London townhouse in Holland Park.
In David's eponymous Netflix docuseries, the family opened the doors to the lavish country retreat in Chipping Norton, sharing a look at everything from their idyllic family lounge that belongs in a castle to the five-star set up in the garden equipped with a £50k sauna, ice bath, plunge pool and party barn.
"On a Sunday morning, I try and find time for a pamper session," Victoria said - and it seems her Cotswolds mansion is the perfect place to do so.
"I apply a face mask (I switch between a few face masks that I love depending on what my skin needs).
"I leave this on for as long as I can, then remove with my @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty Daily Cleansing Protocol followed by a session under my LED mask and then @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty x @AugustinusBader Power Serum + Priming Moisturiser and ready to go for the day!" she revealed.