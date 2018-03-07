Homes

Justin Timberlake slashes almost £1million off asking price for his stunning New York penthouse

...
Justin Timberlake slashes almost £1million off asking price for his stunning New York penthouse
You're reading

Justin Timberlake slashes almost £1million off asking price for his stunning New York penthouse

1/8
Love Island millionaire Charlie Brake shows off his incredible London house and lavish lifestyle
Next

Love Island millionaire Charlie Brake shows off his incredible London house and lavish lifestyle
Justin Timberlake penthouse

Justin Timberlake penthouse

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reduced the price of their New York penthouse twice in the last week after it failed to attract a prospective buyer. The couple first knocked $1million (around £767,000) off the $7,995,000 (£5.7million) asking price, before reducing the listing by a further $245k (£188,000) this week.

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom property is located within the Soho area of New York, and comes complete with a wraparound terrace that offers stunning views across Manhattan.

Justin and Jessica's apartment has been listed with real estate company Stribling, and contains seven rooms, including an open plan living room, kitchen and dining area that has ten-foot tall ceilings, a gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

GALLERY: See inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's £15.5million New York penthouse

The couple aren't planning to move out of the Big Apple; in 2017 Justin and Jessica invested in another penthouse apartment in a converted book bindery building in Tribeca. The stunning building has attracted a number of stars, with fellow celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also living in the building, along with Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and Meg Ryan. Click through the gallery to see more of their home!

Photo: Stribling/ Getty

1-Justin-Timberlake-living-room

1-Justin-Timberlake-living-room

This open plan living and dining room area is the highlight of the apartment, and a great social space for entertaining. Justin and Jessica have furnished the room with leather sofas and armchairs, a coffee table, and there is even space for the musician's grand piano, all with an incredible backdrop of the Manhattan skyline.

Photo: Stribling

2-Justin-Timberlake-dining-room

2-Justin-Timberlake-dining-room

Adjacent to the kitchen there is a dining area, where there is currently a dining table with seating for four guests, which is filled with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. There is hardwood flooring and white walls, however the new owners will easily be able to put their own stamp on it.

Photo: Stribling

Justin Timberlake kitchen

Justin Timberlake kitchen

The kitchen has a sleek all-white décor, with gloss cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances and spotlights in the ceiling. There is a breakfast bar area with stools for three people, which is surrounded by a wooden hatch.

Photo: Stribling

Justin Timberlake master bedroom

Justin Timberlake master bedroom

There are three bedrooms in the apartment, including this master bedroom, which has dual aspect views from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The room has a neutral colour scheme, with a horse print throw and green armchair to add a pop of colour.

Photo: Stribling

Justin Timberlake bedroom

Justin Timberlake bedroom

Another bedroom makes the perfect guest room, with a double bed, wooden chest of drawers and bedside tables. Much like the rest of the property, it is filled with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows that are found in almost every room.

Photo: Stribling

Justin Timberlake bathroom

Justin Timberlake bathroom

The bathroom is one of the most stylish rooms in the property, with marble floor and wall tiling, a double sink and vanity area, and a walk-in shower cubicle. The highlight is a free-standing bathtub that sits at the centre of the room next to the window, the perfect place to unwind at the end of a busy day.

Photo: Stribling

Justin Timberlake terrace

Justin Timberlake terrace

Justin and Jessica's apartment features a spacious wraparound terrace, which offers plenty of room for owners and their guests to sit outside and admire the views across Soho and further over Manhattan – we can even spy the Empire State Building!

Photo: Stribling

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries