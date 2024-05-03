Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' secret London residence fit for Hollywood royalty

It is hardly surprising that a Hollywood star like Catherine Zeta-Jones who has occupied the silver screen for the last three decades, would have a fabulous home.

The Wednesday actress, 54, spends most of her days in America since her wedding to Fatal Attraction actor Michael Douglas in 2000. But that doesn't mean that she doesn't make time to come back to the UK, namely to London where she reportedly stays in very special accommodation.

© Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have a London residence

It has been reported that The Mask of Zorro star and her husband live in an apartment at St James' Palace when in London which is owned by King Charles himself.

© Alamy St James' Palace is the oldest palace in London

Up until 2017, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie shared an apartment within the palace, while Princess Anne still uses the palace for her time spent city dwelling away from the comfort of her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

© Shutterstock Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie lived at St James' Palace

Rental opportunities at the palace first cropped up in 2015 and is believed to be the oldest palace in London still standing. Metro reported that a one-bedroom flat at the palace retails on the rental market for just under £4,000 per month.

It has also been a personally significant and historic spot for the Wales family. Princess Kate and Prince William had two of their three children christened at the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace - Prince George in 2013 and Prince Louis in 2018.

© Getty Prince Louis was christened there in 2018

The Dad's Army star has personally rubbed shoulders with royalty. ‘I had a wonderful lunch with [Queen] Camilla and Lady Astor in New York years ago, before they were even married, and I loved her," Catherine recalled. "What you see is what you get with Camilla."

© Alamy Royal christenings take place at the Royal Chapel in St James' Palace

The Swansea native and her Avengers: Endgame star husband split their time between Irvington, New York state, and a 12-bedroom holiday home in Majorca, while they also own properties in Bermuda and Canada.

© Alamy Catherine and Michael have been rumoured to lodge in the palace

Catherine and Michael's Westchester County, New York home which they share with their children Dylan, 23, and Carys, 21, could easily rival a hotel. Architectural Digest reported that the actress bought the property for £3.6million ($4.5million) in 2019 at a point when the average New York house price was $652,012.

© Instagram Their sprawling garden at their main residence is stunning

The family owns the 12-acre estate which came complete with a dreamy shoe wardrobe and an enormous patio fit for elegant al fresco dining.

Despite the wealth of properties in Catherine's portfolio, she never forgets her roots. Just two weeks ago the mother-of-two shared a heartwarming snap of a colourful row of houses crowned with a rainbow in her native Wales.

"Mumbles, Wales. Make a wish!," she penned. The Red 2 star shared a house with her husband in Swansea which they had built in 2004. Her parents, Dai and Pat, reportedly lived in the home while their daughter and son-in-law were off paving their way in Hollywood.