Inside Royal Lodge Windsor: See where Princess Eugenie's wedding reception may be held

View Galleries
-
You can take an access-all-areas peek inside Prince Charles and Camilla's house - find out how
Royal fans can visit the room where Prince Louis' official christening photos were taken this month, as Clarence House is opening its doors to the...
-
See the London home where Frank and Christine Lampard will raise their first child together
Christine and Frank Lampard are just weeks away from welcoming their first child together, and they have the most beautiful home...
-
You could live in one of these beautiful homes close to the royal wedding venue
Millions of viewers around the world will see Windsor in all its glory as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot...
-
Take a look inside Zoella's incredible Brighton mansion
-
Take a peek inside newlyweds Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor's home