Homes

Inside Royal Lodge Windsor: See where Princess Eugenie's wedding reception may be held

...
Inside Royal Lodge Windsor: See where Princess Eugenie's wedding reception may be held
You're reading

Inside Royal Lodge Windsor: See where Princess Eugenie's wedding reception may be held

1/8
Next

Primark drops a Mickey Mouse homeware collection and we want pretty much everything!
1-Royal-Lodge-Windsor
Photo: © Rex

Royal Lodge Windsor is tipped to be the venue for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding reception in October. While details about the couple's evening reception are yet to be confirmed, it has been reported that the Princess has chosen the royal residence where her father Prince Andrew lives to host the celebrations.

MORE: All the details about Princess Eugenie's wedding

If indeed Eugenie has chosen Royal Lodge, it will provide a picturesque - and historic - backdrop to her big day. The royal residence dates back to the 19th century, and is best known as the Queen Mother's home for over 70 years until her death in 2002.

Prince Andrew leased the property in 2004 and has since carried out extensive renovation works on the property, while his daughter Princess Beatrice is said to have renovated a cottage within the grounds - Y Bwthyn Bach - which was given to the Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) and Princess Margaret by the people of Wales in 1932.

STORY: Find out how you can go inside Clarence House

The property has 30 rooms, 21 acres of secluded gardens and a private chapel on-site, as well as eight separate properties for staff. As a private residence, it is rare that royal fans see photos of the Royal Lodge since Prince Andrew moved in, but Princess Eugenie did pose for a photo shoot in the family home for Harper's Bazaar in 2016. The property was described as "the definition of comfy cosy, with family pictures scattered around and Norfolk terriers wandering in and out". Scroll through to see more of the royal residence...

Princess-Margaret-engagement-1960
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones announced their engagement in a photo call at Royal Lodge Windsor in 1960.

Princess-Margaret-engagement-1960-grounds
Photo: © Getty Images

The newly-engaged couple posed in the gardens of Royal Lodge Windsor after announcing their engagement.

Prince-Charles-Princess-Anne-Royal-Lodge-Windsor
Photo: © Getty Images

A young Prince Charles and Princess Anne play in the grounds of Royal Lodge Windsor - their grandmother's home - in 1954.

King-George-VI-family-royal-lodge-1946
Photo: © Getty Images

King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and their daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, relax in the gardens of their Windsor estate in 1946.

Royal-Lodge-Windsor-1942
Photo: © Getty Images

The Royal Lodge (pictured here in 1942) stands within 21 acres of secluded gardens, offering plenty of space for Princess Eugenie to host a private evening wedding reception.

Princess-Elizabeth-piano-royal-lodge
Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, plays piano inside Royal Lodge in 1942.

Welsh-House-Royal-Lodge-Windsor
Photo: © Getty Images

Y Bwthyn Bach stands in the grounds of Royal Lodge Windsor and was gifted to Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret by the people of Wales. The cottage has reportedly been renovated by Princess Beatrice.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries