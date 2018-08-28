Homes

Inside the Beckhams' Cotswolds retreat

Inside the Beckhams' Cotswolds retreat
Inside the Beckhams' Cotswolds retreat

While they spend most of their time at their beautiful west London mansion, David and Victoria Beckham also own another home in the Cotswolds – and it is truly stunning. The celebrity couple often spend weekends and downtime at the country retreat with their four children, and it is the perfect place for them to relax away from the public eye.

The nine-bedroom property has a large garden, which the couple plan to renovate to add a 60ft croquet lawn, natural swimming pond, and an orchard with 23 different types of trees and two vegetable patches. It is also close to Soho Farmhouse, the country hotel and members' club that is popular with the Beckhams, as well as royals including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

David, Victoria and their children often give fans a peek inside their country retreat on social media, showing off the rustic décor and stylish touches that were added during renovations. Scroll through to see more…

2-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-House-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

Victoria gave fans a look inside her spacious living room earlier this year, showing off the beautiful hardwood flooring, exposed brick walls and floor-to-ceiling windows. The room has been furnished with opulent pieces, including a glass and gold frame coffee table, and a mustard velvet chair.

3-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-fireplace
Photo: © Instagram

The family home has an open fireplace, with two leather benches where Brooklyn or the rest of the family can sit and relax by the fire. David and Victoria have placed a gold candelabra next to the fireplace, and topped the wooden flooring with a red tapestry rug.

4-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

All of the rooms appear to have exposed brick walls and wooden flooring, with Victoria adding pops of colour and luxurious touches with floor-length curtains and a plush velvet armchair in shades of red and green.

5-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

This sweet Mother's Day post from Brooklyn offered a peek inside the country kitchen, which has wooden and glass cabinets topped with a selection of glazed vases and dishes.

6-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

The perfect place to cook up a feast, the kitchen features a wood-burning pizza oven, a large wooden dining table and green fitted cabinets.

7-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-piano
Photo: © Instagram

The family have a piano in one of the rooms, where their youngest son Cruz can practice his music. A painting hangs on the wall overhead, and the area is filled with natural light from the adjacent window.

8-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram

The Cotswolds home has a spacious outdoor area, including a gravel driveway lined by trees and plants. Eventually, David and Victoria want to add an orchard, natural swimming pond and croquet lawn to their garden at the property.

