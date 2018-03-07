8 Photos | Homes

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's gorgeous New York home sells for £4.95million – take a look!

The singer bought the property in 2010

...
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sold their New York penthouse after eight months on the market. The couple sold the dream property for $6.35million (around £4.95million) – around £750,000 less than they originally listed it for in March.

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom property is located within the Soho area of New York, and comes complete with a wraparound terrace that offers stunning views across Manhattan. Justin and Jessica's apartment was listed with real estate company Stribling, and contains seven rooms, including an open plan living room, kitchen and dining area that has ten-foot tall ceilings, a gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The couple haven't moved out of the Big Apple; in 2017 Justin and Jessica invested in another penthouse apartment in a converted book bindery building in Tribeca. The stunning building has attracted a number of stars, with fellow celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also living in the building, along with Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and Meg Ryan. Scroll through the gallery to see more of their home…

Photo: Stribling/ Getty

This open plan living and dining room area is the highlight of the apartment, and a great social space for entertaining. Justin and Jessica have furnished the room with leather sofas and armchairs, a coffee table, and there is even space for the musician's grand piano, all with an incredible backdrop of the Manhattan skyline.

Photo: Stribling

Adjacent to the kitchen there is a dining area, where there is currently a dining table with seating for four guests, which is filled with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. There is hardwood flooring and white walls, however the new owners will easily be able to put their own stamp on it.

Photo: Stribling

The kitchen has a sleek all-white décor, with gloss cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances and spotlights in the ceiling. There is a breakfast bar area with stools for three people, which is surrounded by a wooden hatch.

Photo: Stribling

There are three bedrooms in the apartment, including this master bedroom, which has dual aspect views from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The room has a neutral colour scheme, with a horse print throw and green armchair to add a pop of colour.

Photo: Stribling

Another bedroom makes the perfect guest room, with a double bed, wooden chest of drawers and bedside tables. Much like the rest of the property, it is filled with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows that are found in almost every room.

Photo: Stribling

The bathroom is one of the most stylish rooms in the property, with marble floor and wall tiling, a double sink and vanity area, and a walk-in shower cubicle. The highlight is a free-standing bathtub that sits at the centre of the room next to the window, the perfect place to unwind at the end of a busy day.

Photo: Stribling

Justin and Jessica's apartment features a spacious wraparound terrace, which offers plenty of room for owners and their guests to sit outside and admire the views across Soho and further over Manhattan – we can even spy the Empire State Building!

Photo: Stribling

