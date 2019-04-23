﻿
Garden ideas on a budget – 7 top tips to revamp your outdoor space for less

Proof you don't need to spend a fortune on your garden

1-Marks-and-spencer-garden-lanterns
With summer fast approaching, now is the time to prepare your garden or outdoor space for all those al fresco picnics, barbecues and parties you may have planned. However, even if you don't have a huge budget, it's still possible to create a stylish and sociable space without spending a fortune. We've rounded up some of the best cheap garden ideas for both smaller gardens and larger outdoor spaces. Take a look through the gallery for inspiration…

Think about lighting

Lights and lanterns can be an easy way to update your outdoor space at minimal cost, creating the perfect atmosphere for entertaining. These beaded lanterns are available from £15 from M&S, invest in a few in different sizes for maximum impact.

Photo: Marks & Spencer

2-John-Lewis-plant-display
Create an eye-catching plant display

Displaying pots on a tiered stand can be a great way to add more plants and greenery into a small garden. Better still, use the display to create your very own herb garden which you can use for cooking, saving money on buying the ingredients.

Photo: John Lewis

3-John-Lewis-outdoor-shade
Rethink the parasol

If you don't have room for a fixed parasol but still want somewhere to sit in the shade on sunny days, try hanging white drapes or sheets across trees in your garden. Not only will it provide respite from the sun, but it makes an interesting style feature too.

Photo: John Lewis

4-George-at-Asda-outdoor-dining
Make an inviting dining area

Who says you have to spend a fortune on garden furniture? Retailers like George at Asda show you can get stylish and high quality outdoor dining tables and chairs for as little as £45 for a two-person bistro set, or £299 for this six-piece rattan furniture set.

Photo: George at Asda

5-Argos-throw-cushions-rugs
Create a comfy seating area

If you don't want to invest in outdoor furniture, you can still create a comfy seating area for entertaining by using a mix of patterned rugs and cushions. Not only are they more budget-friendly, but can easily be stored away when the weather turns.

Photo: Argos

6-Wilko-paint-garden-furniture
Revamp old garden furniture

Bored of your old outdoor furniture? Give wooden chairs and tables a new lease of life by painting them in a new colour with a special garden paint. You'll feel like you have all new furniture for as little as £7.50 a tin.

Photo: Wilko

7-Cuckooland-bird-house
Welcome wildlife into your garden

Encourage an array of beautiful birds to come into your garden by hanging a bird house on your fence. The design of this bird house featuring Orla Kiely's signature prints has the added benefit of being cool and colourful too.

Photo: Cuckooland

