Inside the Game of Thrones stars' real-life houses

Forget Lannister, Stark and Tyrell, the Game of Thrones houses we’re really interested in are the ones the cast own in real-life. The likes of Sophie Turner and Lena Headey are all said to have invested in lavish properties following their success of the show, in bases from London to Los Angeles. While some of the cast have kept their home lives out of the public eye, others – including Emilia Clarke – haven’t been able to resist sharing photos from their beautiful homes on social media. Take a look through the gallery to see some of their real-life houses…
Emilia Clarke
Daenerys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke lives in Hampstead, North London after selling her home in Venice Beach, California. The 32-year-old has given occasional glimpses inside her house on Instagram, showing her bedroom which looks refreshingly down-to-earth, with clothes hanging on the back of her door and wardrobe, and plain white bedding.