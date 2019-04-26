﻿
Inside the Game of Thrones stars' real-life houses

Forget Lannister, Stark and Tyrell, the Game of Thrones houses we’re really interested in are the ones the cast own in real-life. The likes of Sophie Turner and Lena Headey are all said to have invested in lavish properties following their success of the show, in bases from London to Los Angeles. While some of the cast have kept their home lives out of the public eye, others – including Emilia Clarke – haven’t been able to resist sharing photos from their beautiful homes on social media. Take a look through the gallery to see some of their real-life houses…

Emilia Clarke

Daenerys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke lives in Hampstead, North London after selling her home in Venice Beach, California. The 32-year-old has given occasional glimpses inside her house on Instagram, showing her bedroom which looks refreshingly down-to-earth, with clothes hanging on the back of her door and wardrobe, and plain white bedding.

The living room, meanwhile, has a pale pink armchair and built-in shelving that Emilia has lined with books and ornaments, with two pieces of art hanging on the wall alongside them.

GALLERY: Meet the Game of Thrones stars' real-life partners and spouses

Lena Headey

While Lena doesn’t give much away about her home life with husband Dan Cadan and their daughter Teddy, she previously lived in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles for three years. The actress put her home on the market for $1.945million in 2017, showing how it was filled with colour and personality.

The kitchen is spacious and modern, with white fitted cupboards and plenty of storage space. There is a large range cooker and fridge, along with a centre island and breakfast bar that divides the kitchen from the rest of the living area. Lena has added a splash of colour to the room by adding a blue patterned tile floor.

Maisie Williams

Having grown up in Bristol, Maisie Williams previously said she would consider buying a home in Ireland after spending so much time there while filming Game of Thrones. Some of the actress’ Instagram posts share glimpses into what appears to be her home, with lots of small house plants scattered around and shelves filled with records.

GALLERY: Royals who are huge Game of Thrones fans

Nathalie Emmanuel

Former Hollyoaks star Nathalie shared a look inside what appears to be her modern home on Instagram, showing the minimal aesthetic and muted colour scheme of black, white and grey, with fluffy throws and bean bags alongside a comfy corner sofa.

Jacob Anderson

Grey Worm actor Jacob Anderson lives in London with his wife Aisling Loftus and posted a peek inside their living room with this snap, which shows how they have lots of family photos and ornaments on display on shelving above and next to their TV, while a large mirror hangs on the wall above the fireplace.

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

Finn Jones

Finn lives in Brooklyn, New York, and gave an inadvertent look inside his apartment when he showed off his new shoes on Instagram. The actor’s mirror selfie shows how the bedroom is painted in a sage green hue, with wooden flooring and a boucle sofa that appears to be propped up by a stack of books.

Hannah John-Kamen

Dutch actress Hannah John-Kamen shared a peek inside what appears to be the family home when they celebrated Christmas together. Her amusing snap was taken in the hallway, which has an antique rug down the centre of the wooden floor, ornate mirrors hanging on the walls, and an array of childhood photos in frames on a console table next to the door.

