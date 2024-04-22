Emma Roberts's doll wall inside LA home could be something out of American Horror Story

Emma Roberts has a wall in her Los Angeles residence entirely dedicated to showcasing her growing collection of dolls - and it wouldn't look out of place in American Horror Story.

The actress, 33, who most recently appeared in the twelfth season of American Horror Story: Delicate, opened the doors of her real-life dollhouse for Architectural Digest.

"I loved the idea of making my very own grown-up dollhouse," said Emma, who bought her 19th Century-inspired home after seeing it advertised as a rental on social media.

on Sunday, Emma shared a photo from inside her home, revealing her peculiar "doll wall" where shelves of Barbies, Bratz dolls and curious figurines lined the walls.

The Madame Web star, niece of Julia Roberts, looked like a doll herself in a cream mini dress and quirky platform loafers from Gucci. Her tumbling blonde hair was styled in voluminous curls, reminiscent of the Barbie dolls on display behind her.

"Minimalism is not my strong suit," Emma admitted to Architectural Digest. "Every house I’ve ever lived in feels a little bit like a cabinet of curiosities."

The actress didn't speak anymore on her eclectic collection of dolls, which caused a serious stir with fans on Instagram.

"Thank you for normalizing doll collecting. I always feel like I need to hide mine lol," admitted one fan. "You made all us weird doll people cool. Thank you."

© Getty The actress is proud to be a doll collector, showing her collection on display at her LA home

Emma's quirky home addition was an unintentional nod to a scene in American Horror Story: Coven, which saw her debut in Ryan Murphy's franchise.

The third season of the thrilling television series follows a coven of witches descended from Salem - and features a mute butler (Denis O'Hare) who has a chilling obsession with dolls.

© Netflix / Hulu Denis O'Hare plays the mute, doll obsessed butler 'Spalding' in American Horror Story: Coven

In the most recent season of AHS, Emma's character was turned into a living doll. "I was actually very excited at the idea of a doll being made after me," she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. "I am an avid doll collector, I'm obsessed with dolls."