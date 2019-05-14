8 small garden ideas for a beautiful outdoor space

With summer approaching, many of us will be wanting to be spending lots of time outdoors and enjoying all that the summer has to offer. And even if you're lacking in outdoor space, you can still create a relaxing and inviting garden for al fresco dining and socialising with some savvy garden design. We've rounded up some of the best small garden ideas and design inspiration to get you started…
Even if you’re short on space, you can still create a comfy area for seating and relaxing by investing in furniture that can easily be folded and stored away, such as wooden deck chairs and throw cushions. (Photo: John Lewis)