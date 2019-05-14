﻿
8 small garden ideas for a beautiful outdoor space

Make the most of even the smallest outdoor areas

With summer approaching, many of us will be wanting to be spending lots of time outdoors and enjoying all that the summer has to offer. And even if you're lacking in outdoor space, you can still create a relaxing and inviting garden for al fresco dining and socialising with some savvy garden design. We've rounded up some of the best small garden ideas and design inspiration to get you started…

Even if you’re short on space, you can still create a comfy area for seating and relaxing by investing in furniture that can easily be folded and stored away, such as wooden deck chairs and throw cushions. (Photo: John Lewis)

Courtyards and small terraces can be transformed into an inviting green space with lots of potted plants and planter baskets secured to fences or railings. (Photo: Nest)

A bistro table is ideal for al fresco dining in a small space. Look for a dining set that can be easily folded down and stored away when it's not in use. (Photo: Wilko)

Make the most out of a small garden and save on floor space with clever investment such as shelves and trellises to display potted plants, and hang decorative items and garden accessories from your fence or walls. (Photo: Sainsbury's)

You could also look for furniture that works both indoors and outdoors. These nesting tables would work just as well in a house as they do in the garden, for example, and can easily be stored away to free up space. (Photo: Cuckooland)

Some clever design can help to make a small garden or even a balcony feel bigger. Throw down a patterned rug on the floor, add some cushions, blankets and potted plants, and you've instantly created a stylish and inviting space. (Photo: Cuckooland)

You don't have to forego summer barbecues even in the smallest of gardens. Trade in traditional barbecues for this Uuni multi-fuelled outdoor oven, which can prepare everything from roasted meats to pizzas, and will have you cooking outdoors whatever the weather.

Give the illusion of more space by hanging a mirror on an outdoor wall. This clever design feels like a window through to a secret garden, and makes an interesting decorative feature. (Photo: Cuckooland)

