Gwyneth Paltrow shares a look inside her TWO beautiful homes

Gwyneth Paltrow recently caused a stir when she admitted she doesn’t live with her new husband Brad Falchuk, even after they married. The couple tied the knot at Gwyneth’s home in the Hamptons in September, but Brad has continued to divide his time between his own property in Los Angeles and the two lavish homes owned by his wife.

As you would expect, the Goop founder's houses are luxurious and perfectly-styled; even her children's playroom is pristine, courtesy of professional home organisers, The Home Edit. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Gwyneth’s beautiful homes…

Gwyneth shared a peek inside her office as she posed with her friend Reese Witherspoon's new book on Instagram. The mum-of-two stood in front of a large wooden bookcase that she has filled with an array of books, ornaments and framed family photos, including one of herself and Brad.

The actress' living room is flawless. The all-white room has marble flooring and a wall-mounted television opposite the sofa. A decorative rug and open log-burning fireplace keep the room cosy for a "lazy Saturday" like Gwyneth and Brad were enjoying here.

Fans got a glimpse inside Gwyneth's kitchen when she enjoyed a morning coffee in this post.The room has a grey colour scheme and open glass cupboards, with a built-in wine fridge visible in the background.

The kitchen has an industrial feel, with silver cabinets, built-in appliances and a marble splash back behind the oven.

This video surreptitiously filmed by Gwyneth's daughter Apple offered another glimpse at the kitchen, which has a marble-topped island in the centre, with ornate glass lights hanging overhead, as well as an array of saucepans. Open shelving allows Gwyneth to display her cooking ingredients, while floor-to-ceiling cupboards offer plenty of storage space.

Gwyneth shared a peek inside her dressing room after a night out, with floor-to-ceiling shelving and mirrored cabinets to store all of her essentials. The perfect place to get ready for a Hollywood event.

As the founder of her own lifestyle brand, it's no wonder Gwyneth's cabinets are filled with a vast array of beauty products. The 46-year-old shared a glimpse as she got glammed up for an outing, offering a peek at her amazing stash in the background.

The hallway has a pale grey and white colour scheme with wooden flooring. It's filled with natural light, and has a full-length mirror – ideal for taking selfies.

The garden at one of Gwyneth's homes has a huge trampoline where her children Apple and Moses can play with their friends. A staircase leads up to an elevated patio area, and there is also a large, perfectly-manicured lawn.

Gwyneth also has her own private swimming pool, which has a slide, sun loungers and seating around it, creating a great space for the actress and her family to relax and enjoy their downtime together.

The playroom at Gwyneth's Hamptons home was transformed by The Home Edit in 2017. Apple and Moses' toys were divided into zones with different categories for reading, games, arts, crafts and science – we wonder how long it stayed this neat!

Gwyneth enlisted the professional organisers to overhaul her pantry, too. All of her ingredients and food supplies have been displayed in glass jars and wicker baskets, making it easy for the actress to find what she needs and cook for her family.

