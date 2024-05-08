Hugh Jackman's bachelor pad takes inspiration from ex Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman, 55, may no longer live with his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 68, but he has continued to take inspiration from their former homes.

The Greatest Showman star moved out of their marital house and into an apartment following their split in 2023. He has since shared a few photos inside his bachelor pad, including ahead of the 2024 Met Gala.

Inside Hugh Jackman's bachelor pad

© Instagram The Greatest Showman star has a minimal interior

Posing in a tuxedo and a bow tie, Hugh stood against the backdrop of a white wall and large window while items were placed on the floor in the corner of the room. They included a stack of books including Tom Ford and Louis Vuitton as well as a large bowl that would normally belong on a coffee table, alongside a black and white picture and a yoga mat.

Hugh's lack of furniture did not go unnoticed by fans, who commented: "Hugh needs to furnish his apartment/townhouse," and: "Don’t look now but someone stole your coffee table."

© Instagram The actor has an open-plan living area

Back in April, the Australian actor revealed he has a glass coffee table positioned between a tan leather sofa and cream armchairs in his lounge. The modern space includes a wall-mounted TV, cream cushions and monochromatic wall art.

On one side of the open-plan room is Hugh's kitchen, where he enjoys meals on cream stools at a grey marble breakfast bar.

Hugh and Deborra's property portfolio

The minimal interiors and neutral colour schemes were part of Deborra's favoured interior design. Speaking about their former East Hampton abode, she told Architectural Digest they took inspiration from designer Calvin Klein. "He is the master of minimalism. And I just said, 'I'll have what he's having," said Deborra, adding: "The house is very monochromatic. I do not do primary colors. I can’t do primary colors."

© Matt Baron/Shutterstock Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness previously owned homes in East Hampton, New York and Bondi

Hugh and Deborra's house featured a gym, an artist’s studio, a screening room, an infinity swimming pool and breathtaking views of the ocean.

The pair got married in 1996 after meeting on the set of Correlli. They adopted their son Oscar in 2000 followed by their daughter Ava in 2005.

Hugh and Deborra built up an impressive property portfolio during their 27-year marriage. As well as their Hamptons home, they also purchased a three-bedroom Bondi penthouse worth a whopping $12 million and forked out $21.1 million on a New York apartment with spectacular Hudson River views.

Hugh and Deborra's split

In September 2023, Hugh and Deborra released a statement confirming the end of their marriage. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they shared with People.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they concluded.

