﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Zayn Malik lists New York bachelor pad for £8.8million: see photos

He's ready for a new start

...
Zayn Malik lists New York bachelor pad for £8.8million: see photos
You're reading

Zayn Malik lists New York bachelor pad for £8.8million: see photos

1/10
Next

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly reunite for their first day back on Strictly
1-Zayn-Malik-New-York-apartment-living-room
1/10

Zayn Malik is selling his New York bachelor pad for £8.8million ($10.8million), just over a year after he bought it, and seven months after his split from Gigi Hadid. The SoHo penthouse is just a few blocks away from Gigi's apartment, where the couple were regularly spotted together while they were dating, so he may be ready for a new start further away from his ex-girlfriend.

The former One Direction star bought the four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence in March 2018 – on the same day that he and Gigi broke up for the first time. It's easy to see what would have attracted him to the property; as well as having a prime location in Manhattan, it spans 3,600-square-foot and has 12-foot vaulted ceilings and its own private roof terrace with breath-taking city views. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Zayn's home…

Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

2-Zayn-Malik-New-York-apartment-dining-table
2/10

The penthouse is located in a 19th-century former silk factory building, and has a stunning open plan living area, with exposed brick ceilings, heated flooring, with a custom steel staircase at the centre that leads to the sprawling 932-square-feet roof terrace.

Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

MORE: What is Zayn Malik's net worth?

3-Zayn-Malik-New-York-apartment-sofas
3/10

There is plenty of space for socialising and relaxing in Zayn's apartment. These virtually staged images show how there are several different seating areas throughout the living room, with cast iron beams running across the ceilings and a neutral colour scheme.

Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

4-Zayn-Malik-New-York-home-hallway
4/10

Zayn's penthouse has a wide entrance hallway that leads to the four bedrooms and four bathrooms – three of which are positioned en-suite.

Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

RELATED: Harry Styles sells LA home at a £500k loss

5-Zayn-Malik-New-York-home-kitchen
5/10

As you would expect, the lavish property is fitted with the very best appliances, including a Sub-Zero stainless steel refrigerator and wine cooler, a Bertazzoni 6-burner gas range and double oven, and an enclosed Miele washer and dryer.

Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

6-Zayn-Malik-New-York-apartment-bedroom
6/10

The bedrooms also offer loft luxury, with the same exposed brick ceilings and hardwood flooring that runs throughout the living area. Three out of the four bedrooms each have their own en-suite full bathroom, and they benefit from high windows to flood them with natural light.

Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

7-Zayn-Malik-New-York-home-dressing-room
7/10

No celebrity home is complete without a walk-in wardrobe! Floor-to-ceiling shelving and cabinets offer the ideal spot for Zayn and any future owners to display their clothes and accessories.

Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

8-Zayn-Malik-New-York-home-bathroom
8/10

Each of the bathrooms is decorated in its own style, with a huge walk-in monsoon shower, heated flooring, and his and hers sinks.

Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

9-Zayn-Malik-home-New-York-guest-room
9/10

One of the guest rooms would have been ideal for when Zayn's family came to visit, featuring two double beds and impressive city views.

Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

10-Zayn-Malik-New-York-home-terrace
10/10

Sure to be one of the biggest selling points of Zayn's home is this impressive private roof terrace, which spans 932 square feet and is perfectly suited for entertaining.

Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...