Zayn Malik lists New York bachelor pad for £8.8million: see photos

Zayn Malik is selling his New York bachelor pad for £8.8million ($10.8million), just over a year after he bought it, and seven months after his split from Gigi Hadid. The SoHo penthouse is just a few blocks away from Gigi's apartment, where the couple were regularly spotted together while they were dating, so he may be ready for a new start further away from his ex-girlfriend.
The former One Direction star bought the four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence in March 2018 – on the same day that he and Gigi broke up for the first time. It's easy to see what would have attracted him to the property; as well as having a prime location in Manhattan, it spans 3,600-square-foot and has 12-foot vaulted ceilings and its own private roof terrace with breath-taking city views. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Zayn's home…
Photos from StreetEasy listing courtesy of Dallien Realty