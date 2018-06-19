﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Inside Binky Felstead's stylish London home

The former Made in Chelsea star lives with her daughter India...

...
Inside Binky Felstead's stylish London home
You're reading

Inside Binky Felstead's stylish London home

1/10
Next

How to keep your dog cool in this summer heatwave
binky-felstead-home
1/10

As one of the famous stars of Made in Chelsea, it's no wonder Binky Felstead lives just a stone's throw from the affluent neighbourhood in West London. The MIC original shares a stylish home with her adorable daughter India, and often share photos from inside the property on social media - giving fans some interior design inspiration in the process.

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

The modern property has all Binky could want, including a small garden and room for India to play, however, Binky has revealed she intends to invest in a country home one day. "The idea is to keep my place or a bigger place in London and then buy somewhere in the country, like West Sussex," she told HELLO! "I'm going to start looking for houses soon. I want an old English country cottage with an Aga and a beautiful garden."

But for now, she seems content in her London residence - and who can blame her? Scroll through to see more of the beautiful home...

binky-mum
2/10

Binky's living room - as you can see here with her mum - has a neutral colour scheme with wooden flooring, cream walls and large windows that fill it with natural light. There is a built-in fireplace on the wall, and she added character to the room with stylish accessories and coffee table books.

binky-massage
3/10

She even has enough room in her lounge to get massages done by Urban Strong. Jealous! 

Binky-Felstead-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

The living room has a large grey sofa where Binky and India - who looks adorable in this photo - can relax. There are various patterned cushions in complementing grey tones to make the sofa even more comfortable.

Binky-Felstead-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

The kitchen appears to be open plan with the rest of the living room area, and features wooden cabinets with white subway tiles on the walls. It is ideal for socialising and entertaining, as Binky can still mingle with guests while preparing food.

Binky-Felstead-kitchen-1
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

Binky has plenty of space for storage and preparing meals in the kitchen, which leads through to a utility room and out into the garden.

Binky-Felstead-laundry-room
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

And here's a photo of Binky in the utility room. 

Binky-Felstead-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

The bedroom has an upholstered double bed with matching bedside tables on either side. Binky added a pop of colour with a floral duvet cover and blue throw cushions, while one of India's teddy bears can also be seen in the background.

Binky-Felstead-bedroom-1
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

The bedroom also appears to have plenty of room for fashion-loving Binky to store all of her clothes, with built-in wardrobes featuring mirrored doors - ideal for capturing that #OOTD post.

Binky-Felstead-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

Fans loved this gorgeous bathroom, which has a standalone bathtub, decorative mirror and tiled flooring. A mirrored cabinet can be seen mounted on the wall over the sink, while Binky also hung some artwork up too.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...