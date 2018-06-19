Inside Binky Felstead's stylish London home

As one of the famous stars of Made in Chelsea, it's no wonder Binky Felstead lives just a stone's throw from the affluent neighbourhood in West London. The MIC original shares a stylish home with her adorable daughter India, and often share photos from inside the property on social media - giving fans some interior design inspiration in the process.
RELATED: See more celebrity homes here
The modern property has all Binky could want, including a small garden and room for India to play, however, Binky has revealed she intends to invest in a country home one day. "The idea is to keep my place or a bigger place in London and then buy somewhere in the country, like West Sussex," she told HELLO! "I'm going to start looking for houses soon. I want an old English country cottage with an Aga and a beautiful garden."
But for now, she seems content in her London residence - and who can blame her? Scroll through to see more of the beautiful home...