Take a look inside Strictly contestant Saffron Barker's house

The YouTube star often shares photos and videos from inside her home

...
Saffron-Barker-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

She is only 19 years old, so Saffron Barker still lives at home with her parents in Brighton, with no immediate plans to move out into a house of her own. The Strictly Come Dancing contestant often shares glimpses inside her house on Instagram, showing her modern kitchen, chic white and grey interiors, and home office setup where she films videos for her 2.2 million YouTube subscribers.

With an estimated net worth of over £800k it's little surprise that Saffron has been able to splash out on some special pieces for her room, and recently said she was considering buying an apartment in London for work. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where the vlogger lives…

Saffron-Barker-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

Saffron and her family have favoured white and grey tones throughout their house, with a mix of textures including fluffy cushions, soft throws and metallic silver accents helping to lift the muted colour palette.

Saffron-Barker-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

The kitchen has sleek white cabinets with integrated appliances and an island unit at the centre, with tiled flooring and décor in complementing tones of grey.

Saffron-Barker-house-kitchen-selfie
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

Saffron has positioned grey stools along the island unit, which doubles up as an eating area and spot to get glammed up for filming or special appearances, as this selfie shows.

Saffron-Barker-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

The teenager's bedroom looks super cosy, with a thick faux fur throw on top of the duvet. Saffron has created a cosy ambience by stringing fairy lights across the headboard of her bed, with a print reading "Namastay in bed" hanging overhead.

Saffron-Barker-house-bedroom-bed
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

Saffron often shares photos from her bedroom on Instagram, which is painted white but has framed prints hanging on the walls, and an IKEA dressing table and drawers displaying her impressive stash of makeup.

Saffron-Barker-house-dressing-table
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

The 19-year-old has a huge stash of makeup and beauty products, which she stores away in this dressing table and drawers, which also has a mirror, succulents and framed photos on top.

Saffron-Barker-house-office
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

Saffron has two desks set up where she can work on filming and editing her videos for YouTube, with a Mac and desk lamp, and sheepskin throw on the chair.

