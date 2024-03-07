Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin's super sleek London home with model girlfriend and cats

Nikita Kuzmin grew up in Ukraine and spent several years in Germany, where he starred in Just Dance, before moving to the UK to compete in Strictly Come Dancing.

However, he still has fond memories of his former homes. After helping his grandmother escape Ukraine following the Russian conflict, he told The One Show: "It is exactly when it hits you home when you start to see the streets in which you have been walking which you grew up, where all your childhood was, right now being destroyed, bombed and it is honestly just heart-breaking."

Nikita is starring on Celebrity Big Brother alongside Fern Britton, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and more

The professional dancer keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, but he has posted a handful of photos of his modern home alongside his girlfriend Lauren Jaine - although he hasn't confirmed whether they have officially moved in together.

Nikita has left behind his sleek property to star in Celebrity Big Brother alongside Sharon Osbourne and Fern Britton. See where Nikita lives when he's not in the Big Brother house or rehearsing for Strictly shows…

Nikita's balcony © Instagram One of the best glimpses inside Nikita's home came as he worked up a sweat following the Strictly Live Tour. A spacious balcony is accessed via a large glass sliding door, where guests can relax on a stylish black sofa with cream cushions. The dancer also proved it was the perfect place for an outdoor workout as he did some upper body and core training.

Nikita's living room © Instagram The balcony workout also shared a peek inside Nikita's open-plan living room, where a grey sofa was positioned on a vintage rug, adding a cosy element to the Scandi white floorboards. Decorations such as leafy green plants, colourful artwork and a wall clock crafted from individual vinyls added personalised touches to the space. A TV was positioned on the back wall and an easel was ready for the pair to embrace their artistic skills.

Nikita's housemates © Instagram Nikita shares his swanky pad with his adorable pet cats Leo and Bagheera, who made themselves at home on the sofa.

Nikita's kitchen © Instagram Standing on the sun-soaked balcony, Nikita offered a new angle of his living area, which has a kitchen at one end. White cabinets and matching worktops were flooded with natural light thanks to the many windows. After Nikita entered the Big Brother house, Lauren shared a light-hearted joke about his home habits, writing next to a confused picture of her partner: "Me when I see Nikita doing the washing up in the BB house but he doesn't do it at home."

Nikita's dining room © Instagram A black dining table positioned next to the windows allows the couple to sit and enjoy a relaxed dinner date at home – with Nikita's cats, of course!

