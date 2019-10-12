﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Strictly pro AJ Pritchard shares a look inside his modern bachelor pad

See where the professional dancer lives in London

...
Strictly pro AJ Pritchard shares a look inside his modern bachelor pad
You're reading

Strictly pro AJ Pritchard shares a look inside his modern bachelor pad

1/8
Next

Duchess of Cambridge accompanies brother James Middleton to therapy sessions amidst depression battle
AJ-Pritchard-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

AJ Pritchard reached an exciting milestone earlier this year, after moving into his own apartment in London. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer has been busy furnishing and decorating the space, which was a blank canvas with white walls and grey flooring throughout. While he has largely been maintaining the colour scheme with soft grey tones in his furniture, he has added splashes of colour with accessories, with metallic accents adding the perfect finishing touches. Take a look through the gallery to see more of AJ's modern London apartment….

AJ-Pritchard-house-light
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

The 24-year-old has been slowly kitting out his home, including placing a studio-style tripod lamp from Arighi Bianci in the corner of his living room, which has white walls and grey flooring.

AJ-Pritchard-house-console-table
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

A console table sits against one wall in the living room, with a gold circular mirror hanging overhead. AJ has styled the slim white table with vases, candles and books, with a plant sat on the floor alongside it.

AJ-Pritchard-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

AJ's kitchen is modern with a monochrome colour scheme, featuring sleek cabinets with under-cupboard lighting and grey worktops, where he has appliances – including a Nespresso coffee machine – on display.

GALLERY: 20 of the most stylish celebrity kitchens

AJ-Pritchard-house-living-area
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

The living room and kitchen is open plan, making it ideal for socialising and entertaining.

MORE: 33 of the most beautiful celebrity living rooms

AJ-Pritchard-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

The dining area includes an extendable dining table lined with cushioned grey chairs, where he can host his friends and family.

AJ-Pritchard-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

AJ has added splashes of yellow and mustard to brighten up the white and grey colour palette in the bedroom, using wall art, cushions and throws.

AJ-Pritchard-house-balcony
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

The dancer's appointment has its own private balcony where he can enjoy the sunshine at a rattan bistro table and set of chairs.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...