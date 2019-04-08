See inside Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent and Kean Bryan's home

﻿
See where the new mum will raise her baby boy

Brooke-Vincent-house-midwife
Photo: © Instagram
Brooke Vincent is settling into life as a new mum after welcoming a baby boy named Mexx with her boyfriend Kean Bryan in October. The Coronation Street actress will no doubt be enjoying lots of time at home with her bundle of joy over the coming months, in the beautiful home she shares with her partner in Manchester.

The couple often share photos from their modern residence on Instagram, with Brooke recently revealing that she had even chosen to have all of her midwife appointments at home rather than in hospital. Photos posted by the new mum show their spacious living room and kitchen, open staircase and pristine bedroom. Click through the gallery to take a better look inside Kean and Brooke’s home…

Brooke Vincent house
Photo: © Instagram
Much of the property has a minimalistic colour scheme of grey and white, with wooden flooring and silver accents. But the couple have added splashes of colour with their vibrant corner sofa and artwork on the walls. 

Brooke Vincent house living room
Photo: © Instagram
A full-length mirror in the living room often serves as a spot for Brooke to take her outfit posts, offering a glimpse inside her living room in the process. The room has a terracotta coloured corner sofa and colourful patterned rug, with glossy tiled flooring and cream walls.

Brooke Vincent house living room
Photo: © Instagram
Candlesticks and a basket of blankets sit on the floor next to the mirror, while two nesting tables sit under the open wooden staircase at the back of the room.

Brooke Vincent house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Brooke’s kitchen doubled up as a workplace when she launched her own lifestyle brand in 2018. The room has a white gloss dining table and brick-effect wallpaper, and glass doors leading out into the garden.

Brooke Vincent house mirror
Photo: © Instagram
The soap actress and her boyfriend have added metallic touches to their décor, including this silver diamond-shaped mirror which fits with the white and grey colour scheme.

Brooke Vincent house bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Brooke shared a peek inside her bedroom with another outfit post, showing at a glimpse of her bed which features a button-back grey upholstered headboard and has a mirrored bedside table next to it.

