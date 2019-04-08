See inside Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent and Kean Bryan's home

Brooke Vincent is settling into life as a new mum after welcoming a baby boy named Mexx with her boyfriend Kean Bryan in October. The Coronation Street actress will no doubt be enjoying lots of time at home with her bundle of joy over the coming months, in the beautiful home she shares with her partner in Manchester.
The couple often share photos from their modern residence on Instagram, with Brooke recently revealing that she had even chosen to have all of her midwife appointments at home rather than in hospital. Photos posted by the new mum show their spacious living room and kitchen, open staircase and pristine bedroom. Click through the gallery to take a better look inside Kean and Brooke’s home…