aj-pritchard-home-new
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

Having reached week ten of the competition, AJ Pritchard is clearly sailing through Strictly Come Dancing this year alongside his celebrity partner Saffron Barker. But as well as enjoying Strictly success, AJ reached another exciting milestone earlier this year - the 25-year-old moved into his own apartment. Take a look through the gallery to see the dancer's London pad...

AJ-Pritchard-house-living-room
2/9

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer has been busy furnishing and decorating the space, which was a blank canvas with white walls and grey flooring throughout. While he has largely been maintaining the colour scheme with soft grey tones in his furniture from Danetti, he has added splashes of colour with accessories, with metallic accents adding the perfect finishing touches.

Photo: Instagram/ Danetti

AJ-Pritchard-house-light
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

The 24-year-old has been slowly kitting out his home, including placing a studio-style tripod lamp from Arighi Bianci in the corner of his living room, which has white walls and grey flooring.

AJ-Pritchard-house-console-table
4/9

A console table sits against one wall in the living room, with a gold circular mirror hanging overhead. AJ has styled the slim white table with vases, candles and books, with a plant sat on the floor alongside it.

Photo: Instagram/ Danetti

AJ-Pritchard-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

AJ's kitchen is modern with a monochrome colour scheme, featuring sleek cabinets with under-cupboard lighting and grey worktops, where he has appliances – including a Nespresso coffee machine – on display.

AJ-Pritchard-house-living-area
6/9

The living room and kitchen is open plan, making it ideal for socialising and entertaining.

Photo: Instagram/ Danetti

AJ-Pritchard-dining-table
7/9

The dining area includes an extendable dining table lined with cushioned grey chairs, where he can host his friends and family.

Photo: Instagram/ Danetti

AJ-Pritchard-house-bedroom
8/9

AJ has added splashes of yellow and mustard to brighten up the white and grey colour palette in the bedroom, using wall art, cushions and throws.

Photo: Instagram/ Danetti

AJ-Pritchard-house-balcony
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

The dancer's appointment has its own private balcony where he can enjoy the sunshine at a rattan bistro table and set of chairs.

