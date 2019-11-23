﻿
Take a peek inside Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher's family home

The former Emmerdale actor lives with his wife Liz and their two children

He's a hot favourite to reach the finals of Strictly Come Dancing with Oti Mabuse, but Kelvin Fletcher isn't letting his gruelling training regime stand in the way of quality time at home with his wife Liz Marsland and their children Marnie and Milo. The former Emmerdale actor and his family live in a £600,000 home which he often shares glimpses inside with his fans on social media.

One post in 2018 shared a look at the outside of the property as they had new furniture delivered, showing their paved driveway and pristine lawn, surrounded by hedges and trees. The couple have hung outdoor lights on either side of their front door, which has an open porch and sits at the centre of the red brick home. Continue reading to see inside Kelvin's house…

Kelvin gave an insight into his home life with his two young children when he shared this sweet photo of himself with Marnie and Milo in their living room. The actor perched on a patterned footstool with his children sat on his lap, with a faux fur throw behind them. The room has a cream colour scheme, with baroque print wallpaper and a mix of textures helping to create a calm and relaxing space.

Just like many families around the UK, the Fletchers appeared captivated by Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018, and Kelvin couldn't resist sharing a photo of Marnie looking up at the wall-mounted television on Instagram.

Kelvin has been practicing his dancing in the kitchen, which has pale blue walls and white cabinets with a range oven and black marble worktops. Shelving above the oven serves as a spot to display personal mementos, including framed photos and ornaments.

Liz shared a look inside their bedroom in an Instagram when she was pregnant with Milo, showing their white two-drawer bedside tables, wall panelling behind the bed, and decorative touches including a pair of matching table lamps and a plant on the windowsill.

Kelvin can enjoy some post-training R&R in this roll-top bath in the family's stylish bathroom, which has glossy charcoal wall tiles, and a built-in shelf where they store toiletries in a wicker basket alongside two metallic candleholders.

