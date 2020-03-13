﻿
18 Photos | Homes

Inside David and Victoria Beckham's lavish Cotswolds house

The Beckhams own a country barn conversion with a pool and sauna

1-The-Beckhams-house-Cotswolds
Photo: © Instagram
1/18

The Beckhams often make their fans envious by sharing photos inside their £31million mansion in London, but that isn't the only lavish property they own. David and Victoria also have an incredible barn conversion in the Cotswolds, where they spend time with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper during the school holidays and on weekends. The incredible property has recently played host to some star-studded parties, including Brooklyn's 21st birthday celebration and the baptism of his siblings Cruz and Harper.

It's easy to see why the family spend so much time there; as well as having stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, the country retreat has incredible gardens with a pool, tennis court and sauna. Scroll through the gallery to see more of the Beckhams' second home…

Beckhams-Cotswolds-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/18

Fans got a peek inside the family dining room when guests including Eva Longoria gathered for Harper and Cruz's baptism before Christmas 2019. The room has a long wooden dining table with a striking chandelier hanging overhead, with exposed brick walls and a fireplace at one end.

Beckhams-Cotswolds-house-dining-room-2
Photo: © Instagram
3/18

The other side of the room appears to have a mezzanine balcony level, while glass doors lead out into the garden, making it ideal for summer dinner parties.

Beckhams-Cotswolds-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/18

The living room features an exposed brick wall surrounding the fireplace and wooden beams running across the low ceilings, where spotlights have also been integrated for extra light. It looks like the perfect spot for a cosy night in, with lots of candles positioned both by the fireplace and on a tray on the wooden coffee table, with green tartan carpets adding an unexpected finishing touch.

2-The-Beckhams-house-pool
Photo: © Instagram
5/18

David and Victoria have invested in a plunge pool for their garden, as shown off by their youngest son Cruz on Instagram. The teenager took the opportunity to cool down in the wooden tub during the record-breaking July temperatures, and shared a photo of himself standing in the water on Instagram Stories. The pool is positioned on the lawn at the country barn conversion, with the family’s traditional Estonian sauna visible in the background.

3-Beckhams-Cotswolds-house-tennis-court
Photo: © Instagram
6/18

Lucky Romeo has his own tennis court at the family home, which was installed by his parents to help him improve his skills.

The-Beckhams-Ramsays-Cotswolds
Photo: © Instagram
7/18

The barn conversion offers plenty of space for the Beckhams to host family and friends, including Gordon Ramsay, his wife Tana and their children, who came to stay with them one summer.

The-Beckhams-Cotswolds-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
8/18

David and Victoria have been particularly focused on transforming the garden at their Cotswolds home, enlisting a Chelsea Flower Show winner to fulfil their vision of creating a "fairytale" garden complete with its own natural swimming pond and garden. It also appears to have sprawling lawns and a great outdoor seating area where the family can enjoy al fresco dinners and barbecues together in the summer.

The-Beckhams-Cotswolds-house-sauna
9/18

Retired England footballer splashed out on an incredible investment for their country home; a cabin that houses a sauna and steam room for the ultimate relaxation.

The-Beckhams-Cotswolds-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
10/18

Fans got a peek inside the family dining room when Romeo celebrated his 16th birthday at their Cotswolds home. The teenager sat on a patterned rug in front of their long wooden dining table, which is lined by wooden and leather-backed chairs, with two dazzling chandeliers hanging overhead.

2-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-House-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
11/18

Victoria gave fans a look inside her spacious living room, showing off the beautiful hardwood flooring, exposed brick walls and floor-to-ceiling windows. The room has been furnished with opulent pieces, including a glass and gold frame coffee table, and a mustard velvet chair.

3-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-fireplace
Photo: © Instagram
12/18

The family home has an open fireplace, with two leather benches where Brooklyn or the rest of the family can sit and relax by the fire. David and Victoria have placed a gold candelabra next to the fireplace, and topped the wooden flooring with a red tapestry rug.

victoria-beckham-harper-cotswolds-house
Photo: © Instagram
13/18

The Beckhams' Cotswolds property has been lavishly decorated and boasts period features. For New Year's Eve 2018, Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper posed for a photo in the living room. 

4-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
14/18

All of the rooms appear to have exposed brick walls and wooden flooring, with Victoria adding pops of colour and luxurious touches with floor-length curtains and a plush velvet armchair in shades of red and green.

5-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
15/18

This sweet Mother's Day post from Brooklyn offered a peek inside the country kitchen, which has wooden and glass cabinets topped with a selection of glazed vases and dishes.

6-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
16/18

The perfect place to cook up a feast, the kitchen features a wood-burning pizza oven, a large wooden dining table and green fitted cabinets.

7-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-piano
Photo: © Instagram
17/18

The family have a piano in one of the rooms, where their youngest son Cruz can practice his music. A painting hangs on the wall overhead, and the area is filled with natural light from the adjacent window.

8-Victoria-Beckham-Cotswolds-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
18/18

The Cotswolds home has a spacious outdoor area, including a gravel driveway lined by trees and plants. Eventually, David and Victoria want to add an orchard, natural swimming pond and croquet lawn to their garden at the property.

