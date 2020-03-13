Inside David and Victoria Beckham's lavish Cotswolds house

The Beckhams often make their fans envious by sharing photos inside their £31million mansion in London, but that isn't the only lavish property they own. David and Victoria also have an incredible barn conversion in the Cotswolds, where they spend time with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper during the school holidays and on weekends. The incredible property has recently played host to some star-studded parties, including Brooklyn's 21st birthday celebration and the baptism of his siblings Cruz and Harper.
It's easy to see why the family spend so much time there; as well as having stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, the country retreat has incredible gardens with a pool, tennis court and sauna. Scroll through the gallery to see more of the Beckhams' second home…