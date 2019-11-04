﻿
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner homes: see where Kim, Kylie and the family are self-isolating

The Kardashian-Jenner family all have their own fabulous houses in Los Angeles

Inside the Kardashian-Jenner homes: see where Kim, Kylie and the family are self-isolating
Kylie-Jenner-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
1/28

The Kardashian-Jenner family are among the stars who have been leading by example when it comes to social distancing, with Kylie Jenner sharing regular posts to encourage her followers to stay at a home in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus. And they certainly have some incredible houses to stay in; with fully-equipped home gyms, cinema rooms, outdoor swimming pools and home bars, there is little need for them to ever leave! Keep reading to see inside the houses of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall and Kris

Kylie Jenner

The entrance to Kylie's home is impressive, featuring a staircase that she has lined with black-and-white photos, including childhood snaps and family portraits.

Kylie-Jenner-home-bar
2/28

Kylie is lucky enough to have her very own home bar, with neon strip lighting across the open shelves, a black marble bar, and a portrait of Kylie hanging on the wall.

Photo: Snapchat

Kylie Jenner house terrace
Photo: © Instagram
3/28

Having been named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, it’s no wonder Kylie Jenner has a home of dreams. The property features a huge wraparound terrace with seating areas for entertaining and relaxing with her daughter Stormi.

Kylie-Jenner-glam-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/28

Kourtney Kardashian shared a look inside her sister's glam room as she played with the makeup mogul's wigs, and posed in front of the light-up mirror. Kylie has added kitsch Barbie artwork on the wall, and has a neon sign reading 'Plastic' hanging over the mirror, which is lined with comfy pink seats where she can get red carpet-ready.

Kylie Jenner dining room
Photo: © Instagram
5/28

Kylie has artworks from Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin on display in her home, which was designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, and has been created to reflect the 21-year-old’s personality.

Kylie-Jenner-handbag-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/28

Like her mum, Kylie has an entire room devoted to her handbag collection, with mirrored walls and floor-to-ceiling shelving to display her jaw-dropping array of designer accessories.

Kylie Jenner stormi playroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/28

The doting mum recently shared a look inside baby Stormi’s playroom, which features open shelving with her books and toys on display, as well as colourful soft play toys for the one-year-old to play with.

Kim-Kardashian-house-kitchen
8/28

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian lives with her husband Kanye West and their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The 39-year-old opened the doors to their "minimalistic monastery" home in a video for Vogue's 73 Questions, giving a glimpse inside the open plan kitchen and living room, which has a huge central island and range oven with aluminium splashbacks, and a dining table where they can sit together at mealtimes.

Kim-Kardashian-house-second-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
9/28

In January 2020, Kim surprised her fans by revealing she and Kanye have a secret second kitchen in their house, where they have a team of professional chefs working to prepare their family's meals. The second kitchen looks more like something you might find in a restaurant, with stainless steel cabinets and worktops, and a walk-in refrigerator.

Kim Kardashian house wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
10/28

The mum-of-four gave fans a peek inside her incredible wardrobe that looks more like a shop, with open shelving displaying her insane collection of designer handbags and shoes.

Kim Kardashian house bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
11/28

Elsewhere in their home, Kim and Kanye have opted for a more minimalistic aesthetic, with the spacious bathroom featuring a free-standing grey concrete bathtub and sink, with black taps and shower head, and little else in the way of decoration.

kim-kardashian-wyoming-ranch
Photo: © Instagram
12/28

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her husband are also said to have spent £11.4million on a ranch in Wyoming, which spans over 3,000 acres of land with two lakes, a working horse barn and cattle ranch. A far cry from the couple’s main family home in Hidden Hills, California, the huge property is also said to have its own private mountain range, a restaurant, saloon, at least ten cabins and an event building.

Kourtney Kardashian house wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
13/28

Kourtney Kardashian

Kim’s sister Kourtney also has a wardrobe most women would dream of, with floor-to-ceiling shelving lined with her huge shoe collection, as well as open clothing rails and a cabinet of accessories.

Kourtney-Kardashian-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
14/28

Kourtney Kardashian's kitchen is ultra-stylish and modern, with a range oven featuring stainless steel splashbacks and open shelving so her herbs and spices are close at hand while cooking.

Kourtney-Kardashian-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
15/28

Kourtney's house has a huge garden with beautiful views from its pristine lawns and swimming pool. The mum-of-three and her former partner Scott Disick recently installed an amazing play house in the garden for their children, designed as a tech-free zone where they can play and relax.

Kourtney Kardashian living room
Photo: © Instagram
16/28

The mum-of-three has previously said she would love to be an interior designer, and she certainly appears to have a flair for styling judging by this beautiful sitting room, which features neatly-stacked books on the coffee tables, an open log fire and array of sofas and a chaise longue creating a cosy ambience.

Kourtney Kardashian guest bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
17/28

Kourtney previously gave fans a glimpse inside the guest room she has designed for visitors, which she said she wanted to give a "hotel vibe", with fresh bathrobes and towels, extra blankets and bottled water.

Kendall Jenner house living room
Photo: © Instagram
18/28

Kendall Jenner

Kendall lives in Beverly Hills, in a home she bought from Charlie Sheen in 2017. Her sister Kourtney has previously shared a look inside her living room, which has chic rose-coloured sofas, a wooden coffee table and Marilyn Monroe artwork on the walls.

Kendall Jenner house pantry
Photo: © Instagram
19/28

Kourtney has also shared a look inside Kendall’s pantry, which is filled with dried foods including cereals, flour and crackers, all of which are stored in labelled glass jars and containers on floor-to-ceiling shelving.

Kendall-Jenner-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
20/28

Model Kendall Jenner has the bathroom of dreams in her home, complete with a shiny gold free-standing bathtub positioned at the middle of the room next to the window.

Khloe Kardashian house nursery
Photo: © Getty Images
21/28

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has created the most beautiful nursery for her daughter True at her home. The nursery has been expertly designed with a pretty pink colour scheme and clear Nursery Works Vetro crib - the same design as the one used by Kim Kardashian for her three children.

Khloe-Kardashian-daughter-True-nursery-bed
Photo: © Instagram
22/28

Khloe's daughter True's nursery has a pretty pink colour scheme, with a huge sofa lined with cushions, a fluffy throw and True's toys. A cream rug sits on the floor, while a sheep model is positioned next to the window. "One of my favourite places," Khloé said of the space.

Khloe-Kardashian-home-gym
Photo: © Instagram
23/28

Khloé Kardashian has a home gym that could rival any fitness centre, with a vast array of cardio equipment and weights so she can maintain her workout routine without ever leaving the house.

Khloe Kardashian house pantry
Photo: © Instagram
24/28

The mum-of-one has previously shared a look inside her amazing pantry, which is organised to perfection with ingredients on display in glass jars and baskets on floor-to-ceiling shelving.

Khloe Kardashian home cinema
Photo: © Instagram
25/28

Khloe’s interior designer Martyn previously shared a photo of her super-stylish home cinema on Instagram, telling followers that it would have been the perfect spot to watch the Super Bowl. The space is ideal for entertaining, with cushioned seating and recliners, and an entire wall dedicated to a huge cinema screen.

Kris Jenner house living room
Photo: © Instagram
26/28

Kris Jenner

Momager Kris Jenner has said she wanted her home to have a relaxing aesthetic, with her living room having a monochromatic colour palette with metallic accents. "I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful," Kris told Architectural Digest of her vision, which was designed in collaboration between Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements.

Kris Jenner house seating area
Photo: © Instagram
27/28

"One of my favourite sitting area moments with Liz and my GORGEOUS Baccarat chandelier," Kris captioned this photo which showed a seating area with two chairs, a coffee table and breathtaking chandelier hanging overhead.

Kris-Jenner-house-Palm-Springs
28/28

As well as a property in Hidden Hills, Kris Jenner also owns a holiday home in Palm Springs, which has featured in several episodes of the reality TV show and has seven bedrooms, a huge open plan kitchen and living area, and outdoor pool with scenic desert views.

Photo courtesy of hayu

