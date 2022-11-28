Kylie Jenner's jaw-dropping two-storey Christmas tree at $16m home seriously divides fans The mother-of-two went all out this year!

Another festive season, another year of Kylie Jenner's jaw-dropping 18ft Christmas tree lighting up the entryway of her $16 million megamansion in the star-studded Los Angeles Hidden Hills.

The Kardashian sister took to Instagram to mark the annual occasion of decorating her tree. In a video shared to her impressive 363 million followers, Kylie shared a clip of the towering spruce being erected in her front hall, before hundreds of kitsch Christmas ornaments were hung from its leaves.

Kylie's daughter Stormi got involved in the festive fun, hanging a bauble on one of the lower branches. The makeup mogul shared her video with Michael Buble's It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas playing in the background.

There's no denying Kim Kardashian's sister knows how to enchant when it comes to décor, but not all of her fans were impressed with her larger-than-life Christmas tree.

The star's towering Christmas tree is adorned with thousands of lights

"That is a ridiculous display of wealth," commented one follower, while another was more conscious about the tree's origin. "Poor old tree living all its life in a forest only to be chopped down for display in a living room. How thoughtful."

"Why would someone cut a tree this big for decor?" added another follower, while several others chimed in with concerns about the unnecessary cost of the tree.

Other fans couldn't help but be mesmerised by Kylie's festive centrepiece, crowing her "the queen of Christmas."

"Such a beautiful tree," agreed another fan, while her sister Kourtney Kardashian commented: "It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas," along with a red heart emoji.

Kylie never misses a festive occasion to dress up

The Kardashian-Jenner family aren't one to cut corners when it comes to Christmas. Each year, their dramatic festive displays and towering Christmas trees could rival those of a royal residence.

In the past, experts have estimated that their trees alone could cost several thousands of dollars, and that's before the labour costs of putting it up, the decorations and the lights. Yikes!

