Kim Kardashian's property portfolio revealed – as she buys Cindy Crawford's former $70m home The Kardashians star has been making some big changes in her home life

Kim Kardashian has been making some big changes to her property portfolio in recent weeks, as not only is she is selling two of her luxurious homes, but she has just splashed out $70million on a Malibu estate that once belonged to Cindy Crawford.

The mother-of-four spends the majority of her time living at the $60million family home she previously shared with her ex-husband Kanye West, but is also constructing two holiday homes that she'll be able to enjoy with her children in the near future. Keep up with the Kardashians star's multi-million dollar property portfolio here…

A $70.4million Malibu beachfront mansion

Kim has reportedly spent $70.4million Malibu home that previously belonged to Cindy Crawford, and has more recently been home to Yellowstone star Barret Swatek and her husband Adam Weiss.

The incredible estate was listed for $99.5million in March – more than double the $45million that Cindy and her husband Rande Gerbe sold it for in 2018. It is the highest-price home sold in Malibu in 2022 and the fourth highest in California, and it's easy to see why Kim couldn't resist snapping it up.

Kim Kardashian bought a house that belonged to Cindy Crawford

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the residence itself spans 7,450 square feet and is designed to take advantage of the beautiful views, with several terraces and expansive decks ideal for entertaining. The house boasts a living room, den, dining area and gourmet kitchen with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open out to a wraparound deck with a fire pit.

Other impressive facilities include a gym, media room, tennis courts and an outdoor pool and spa complete with a cabana with its own fireplace, all with dreamy sea views.

The beachfront home has beautiful sea views (Photos courtesy of Coldwell Banker)

Kim Kardashian's $60million family home

Kim and her former husband Kanye West bought their family home for $20million, and it is now worth an estimated $60million after significant renovation work. Rapper Kanye worked with Axel Vervoordt to design the interiors for the home, which Kim has previously described as a "minimal monastery" in its style. The pared-back décor is white, cream and grey throughout, with wooden accents, including in their open-plan kitchen, dining and living room.

Following their divorce, Kim paid Kanye $23million for his share of the mansion, where she continues to live with their children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim still lives in the marital home she shared with Kanye West

Kim's $3.5m Calabasas condo

Kim is currently selling her three-bedroom, four-bathroom property in Calabasas, which she bought in 2017. It was remodelled by architect Vincent Van Duysen as a birthday gift from Kim's former husband Kanye West, and the resulting minimalistic aesthetic is similar to the décor in the house she continues to live in following their divorce.

Highlights of the home include an open-concept great room with a gourmet kitchen, a covered deck with an additional outdoor living area, and resident access to amenities including guest parking, a pool and spa, fitness center and barbecue area, at the cost of $685 per month.

Kim is selling her Calabasas condo

Kim's $5.3m Hidden Hills ranch

The 41-year-old is also hoping to sell another home from her property portfolio; a 1950s ranch home that she bought for $3million in 2019. Set on 1.5 acres of land, it has a pool, four-car garage and horse facilities, along with four bedrooms and four bathrooms set on one level. Kim has never lived in the residence, but continues to live nearby with her four children.

Kim is also selling her Hidden Hills ranch

A new-build Palm Springs home

Kim has enlisted prize-winning architect Tadao Ando to build a new home on a site she owns at La Quinta's Madison Club in Palm Springs, where her mum Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian also have holiday homes.

The Skims founder described the design as "concrete, grey-toned, and really zen," but is yet to reveal any further details.

A secret lakeside home

Speaking to Vogue, Kim has previously revealed that she has enlisted another acclaimed Japanese architects to design another one-of-a-kind home in a secret lakeside location. Kengo Kuma, who designed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics National Stadium, is creating a "glass-and-wood lake house" in a destination she is said to visit to celebrate the Fourth of July each year.

