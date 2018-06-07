﻿
Inside Coleen and Wayne Rooney's lavish family home

The couple are in the process of constructing a new £20million house in Cheshire

Chloe Best
Wayne and Coleen Rooney have given fans a rare look inside their family home as they focus on home-schooling their four sons amid the coronavirus lockdown. The couple live in Cheshire with their sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass, in a house that is said to be worth £6million.

However, the Rooneys are gearing up for a big house move into their dream home nearby, which is currently under construction. Worth an estimated £20million, the new country estate is located in a spacious 40 acres, with a cinema, indoor swimming pool and wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, an orangery, snooker room, and of course - a football pitch where Wayne can hone his son's football skills.

There will also be six bedrooms with en suites and a six-car garage, meaning the family has everything they could possibly want under one roof. Scroll through to see where they're living while they wait for the ambitious property to be completed...

The family's dining room appears to have been transformed into the boys' home school, with one of their sons sat at the black glossy table for a maths lesson. The table is lined with leather chairs, and a console table is positioned against a wall in the background.

The dining room has windows looking out to the garden, with a large mirror and candles resting on top of a console table next to the wall.

Another more formal dining area has dark grey walls and a sleek glossy cabinet next to the wall that has a table lamp and ornaments resting on top.

The kitchen has black worktops with a wraparound breakfast bar and sink. Cream wooden cabinets feature glass-fronted doors to showcases glasses and a selection of framed photos.

The kitchen has small dark grey mosaic tiles above a huge Wolf stainless steel double oven, the perfect spot to cook up a feast for their growing family, or for Kai and Klay to learn how to cook!

The kitchen has a neutral colour scheme, with wooden cabinets and a glass wine fridge where Wayne and Coleen can chill their drinks. A wooden children's table has also been placed in the room, along with a Paw Patrol chair.

A living room area has light walls and tiled flooring, with a cream studded armchair and foot stool, and doors leading out to the garden where the children have an impressive play area.

Doting mum Coleen gave fans a look inside the living room with this video of their son learning to walk. The room has a pale patterned wallpaper, wooden flooring and an in-built corner entertainment unit, with the television wall-mounted above it.

The Rooneys appear to go all out at Christmastime! This tree is adorned with owls, pine cones, baubles and butterflies in complementing tones of white and silver, perfectly chosen to co-ordinate with their silver photo frames and metallic accessories on the console table.

The couple also have an office that their eldest son has been using for his lessons, with a dark wooden desk and a computer where he can work, a black-and-white print on the wall and blinds hanging at the window.

The garden has a patio area running across the back of the house, with an outdoor dining area and gas heaters.

The current family home has a large private garden where their young children can play, as well a spacious driveway and entrance, offering Wayne, Coleen and their offspring peace and privacy away from the public eye.

This photo from Kit's second birthday celebrations offered a glimpse inside the family living room, which has a large plush velvet corner sofa, big enough for all the Rooneys to relax on. And just like any toddler, it appears that Kit is a fan of Peppa Pig!

Coleen and Wayne have a large upholstered bed with metallic fabric on the headboard and plain white bedding in their room. We love the matching family PJs!

