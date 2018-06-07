Wayne and Coleen Rooney have given fans a rare look inside their family home as they focus on home-schooling their four sons amid the coronavirus lockdown. The couple live in Cheshire with their sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass, in a house that is said to be worth £6million.
However, the Rooneys are gearing up for a big house move into their dream home nearby, which is currently under construction. Worth an estimated £20million, the new country estate is located in a spacious 40 acres, with a cinema, indoor swimming pool and wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, an orangery, snooker room, and of course - a football pitch where Wayne can hone his son's football skills.
There will also be six bedrooms with en suites and a six-car garage, meaning the family has everything they could possibly want under one roof. Scroll through to see where they're living while they wait for the ambitious property to be completed...